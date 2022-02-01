Danville museum earns spot on historic U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History has received designation as a site on the historic U.S. Civil Rights Trail, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The trail debuted in 2018 and includes more than 120 sites — churches, schools, courthouses, museums — across 15 states, mostly in the South, according to a new release. The sites are places where activists challenged segregation and inequality in the 1950s and 1960s to advance social justice.

“Danville played a critical role in the civil rights movement, so we are extremely proud to be added to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail,” Elsabé Dixon, the museum’s executive director said. “Inclusion and diversity are cornerstones of the Danville museum’s experience. We invite everyone to visit the museum and discover the many remarkable stories.”

Danville is one of three locations in Virginia with sites on the trail. The other sites are in Farmville and Richmond.

The museum applied last summer for inclusion as a site on the trail.

Located at 975 Main St. in downtown Danville, the main part of the museum is in what was the Sutherlin Mansion and then the Danville Public Library.

In August 2019, the museum installed the first long-term civil rights timeline available to the public. “The Movement: Danville’s Civil Rights” is an exhibition that details the events that took place in Danville during the 1960s, the work done by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) in 1958 to establish support, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s visits to Danville. It also outlines the role the Sutherlin Mansion played in 1960 as a then, “Whites Only” library.

Also, the museum features the Camilla Williams exhibition, which highlights the relationship this New York City Opera diva had with her hometown, Danville, and explores the difficult path to fame in a racially divided South during the civil rights protests.

