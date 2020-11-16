Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History to receive $10,000 grant

The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History will receive a $10,000 grant as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation's Recovery Marketing Leverage Program.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced more than $1.9 million in matching grants to be awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives in the state.

The tourism corporation revised its traditional marketing leverage program to support the initiatives in responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"This program will give localities and businesses access to much-needed marketing resources to sustain their operations and ensure the commonwealth's many attractions are safe for visitors," Northam said in the news release.

A major decline in tourism revenues is projected for 2020, according to the news release.