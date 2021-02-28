Danville museum shifts mission to showcase all sides of history

Byrd said the group is undergoing a transformation following the passing of her husband and former association president, Robert, but the HPA will continue to fight for the Confederate flag’s return.

“Anyone who finds the flag divisive or offensive can contact me, and I’ll happily sit down and talk with them,” Byrd said. The group’s Facebook page is still active and a phone number is listed.

All sides of history

While not flying out front, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History keeps the flag inside to showcase all sides of history.

Dixon understands heritage groups are passionate about the past and said that their history has already been taught; now it’s time for more African American history to be included in the conversation.

The museum has an installment that showcases all the Confederate battle flags and explains the controversy behind public display. For anyone interested in learning more about their history, Dixon encouraged them to come to the museum and tour the installation instead of “buying into false narratives.”

“As long as the Confederate flag symbolizes violence and oppression, it will not fly on our grounds,” Dixon said. “We’ve got a lot of equity work to do, and in order to get it done, it needs to take a community effort.”