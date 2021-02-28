Danville museum shifts mission to showcase all sides of history

Up until 2015, a Confederate flag flew in front of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, a reminder of the historic's structure's checkered past.
Now the museum is on a mission to show a broader aspect of the city's history, including pivotal moments during the civil rights movement.
To that end, the museum is working with Averett College, Danville Community College and other state museums to rebuild an education curriculum that includes “different perspectives” from the African American community, said Executive Director Elsabe Dixon.
Dixon also said the museum wants to build African American heritage in signage and said they’re trying to evolve into the “Danville Community Museum.”
“Only one side of history has been taught,” Dixon said. “The museum isn’t looking to take away that side, but we want our exhibits and programs to be inclusive for all sides of history.”
It was the night of Aug. 6, 2015, when Danville City Council voted to establish an ordinance to allow only four flags — national, state, city and MIA/POW — to fly on city-owned properties. That included the home of the Danville museum, which belongs to the city of Danville, essentially banning the Confederate flag. Moments after council voted, the flag was taken down.
History
The building itself holds a historical importance to the end of the Civil War. From April 3-10, 1865, the remnants of a failed Confederacy held out in the museum, then known solely as the Sutherlin Mansion. When Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House sealed the army’s fate on April 9, its government dissolved thereafter, but a divisive presence lingered in both Danville and the museum.
The Sutherlin Mansion became the Danville Public Library in 1928 and saw the city transform into a civil rights battleground. On April 2, 1960, 16 black high school students went to the segregated library and conducted a sit-in, inspired by the Woolworth’s sit-in in Greensboro, N.C. They were refused service and, instead, sat on the floor to do their homework, prompting the head librarian to close the library 20 minutes after they entered. The library eventually de-segregated Sept. 14, but all tables and chairs were removed.
Danville Public Library became the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History in 1972. Three decades after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 129 years after the Civil War’s end, the mark of the Confederacy returned to its grounds.
In 1994, the Heritage Preservation Association worked to create a Confederate monument in front of the museum, paying homage to the last capital of the Confederacy. Founded in 1993, the HPA works to “protect Southern symbols, history, and culture” and claims it’s the “oldest Civil Rights organization” that specializes in Southern preservation.
“Any heritage that we can preserve, good or bad, needs to be preserved,” said Heritage Preservation Association President Susan Byrd.
Byrd said the monument and flag were offered to the museum as a “solution,” intended not to promote racism, but to provide an educational experience for visitors. The association condemns racism, Byrd said, who noted both the flag and monument were given to the museum to acknowledge historical events.
“It’s important to remember where you came from,” Byrd said.
From September to March 1995, the group raised enough money to cover the monument’s construction and placement.
Flag coming down
The Confederate flag stayed with the monument until 2015, when white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine people in a racially charged shooting in South Carolina, sparking a nationwide debate on the symbolism.
On Aug. 6, 2015, the flag was removed from the museum’s monument and returned to the Heritage Preservation Association.
“Whether you like it or not, both history and heritage need to be embraced and learned from,” Byrd said. “By trying to erase it, you’re erasing the opportunity for history to be learned from.”
Since that day, the Heritage Preservation Association has fought for the flag’s return to the museum’s grounds. They’ve conducted “flagging” operations, where members of the group stand outside the museum’s fenced yard, waving an ensemble of Confederate battle flags and “Don’t Tread on Me” flags.
Byrd said the group is undergoing a transformation following the passing of her husband and former association president, Robert, but the HPA will continue to fight for the Confederate flag’s return.
“Anyone who finds the flag divisive or offensive can contact me, and I’ll happily sit down and talk with them,” Byrd said. The group’s Facebook page is still active and a phone number is listed.
All sides of history
While not flying out front, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History keeps the flag inside to showcase all sides of history.
Dixon understands heritage groups are passionate about the past and said that their history has already been taught; now it’s time for more African American history to be included in the conversation.
The museum has an installment that showcases all the Confederate battle flags and explains the controversy behind public display. For anyone interested in learning more about their history, Dixon encouraged them to come to the museum and tour the installation instead of “buying into false narratives.”
“As long as the Confederate flag symbolizes violence and oppression, it will not fly on our grounds,” Dixon said. “We’ve got a lot of equity work to do, and in order to get it done, it needs to take a community effort.”