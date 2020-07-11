Danville NAACP leader wants to see Woodrow Wilson school name changed, Wooding statue removed

Harry Wooding fought for the Confederate Army from 1863-65 during the Civil War. Wooding once held the record for serving the longest continuous time as mayor in the U.S. at 46 years, from 1892 to 1938.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said he would prefer to hear citizen input on whether to rename the schools or remove the Wooding statue.

"It's an issue that Danville is going to have to deal with," Jones said. "I think the citizens should have a part in it as well."

Cobbs and Jones have expressed support for changing the name of Stonewall Therapeutic Center, as well. The facility is named after Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, the Confederate general.

Jones also said he supported changing the name of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and removing the Wooding statue, but was trying to learn more about O.T. Bonner.

The removal of statues of Confederate figures and changing of school names have increased recently amid Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Such statues have come down recently in Richmond. Protesters toppled a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and the city removed statues of Stonewall Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart.