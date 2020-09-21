Danville NAACP membership surges after visit from Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, more visibility in community

Sheila Williamson-Branch, who had been a less active member of the NAACP's Pittsylvania County and Danville branches in the past, has recently rejoined the group. She has been putting her financial background to use by managing the group's treasury functions.

Bennett had asked her to help him out.

"Tommy has a lot of insight ... and knows a lot of people," Williamson-Branch said. "Tommy brings a lot of insight and knowledge in areas that can help the local branch."

The branch also has a youth group headed by Darrius Johnson, 36, who joined the Danville NAACP in January.

"I knew that as an African-American male, it was imperative that I join the organization to help be a part of the change I wanted to see," Johnson said Monday.

The group has 15 youth members so far.

"We're definitely pushing for greater numbers," Johnson said.

The newer NAACP members who joined recently have been a mix of young and old, Bennett said.