Danville NAACP membership surges after visit from Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, more visibility in community

Membership in the NAACP's Danville branch has more than doubled since early July.
President Tommy Bennett attributes the rapid increase to a visit from Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and more community outreach.
The branch had 93 members when Bennett became president in June.
"We're up to 257 as of today," Bennett said Monday.
The NAACP, which recently established an office at 407 Holbrook St. at the Williams Community Resource Center, has become more visible in the community.
The historic structure was built in 1910 and is the former family home of Jerry Williams Sr., who was active in the local civil rights movement.
Activities have included voter registration drives and taking seniors to the polls for early voting, Bennett said.
"We don't endorse candidates," he said. "We just encourage you to vote."
More people have joined because they have seen the organization doing what it is supposed to do — working toward equality and justice, Bennett said.
Also, the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in March played a role in compelling more people to join, Bennett added.
Sheila Williamson-Branch, who had been a less active member of the NAACP's Pittsylvania County and Danville branches in the past, has recently rejoined the group. She has been putting her financial background to use by managing the group's treasury functions.
Bennett had asked her to help him out.
"Tommy has a lot of insight ... and knows a lot of people," Williamson-Branch said. "Tommy brings a lot of insight and knowledge in areas that can help the local branch."
The branch also has a youth group headed by Darrius Johnson, 36, who joined the Danville NAACP in January.
"I knew that as an African-American male, it was imperative that I join the organization to help be a part of the change I wanted to see," Johnson said Monday.
The group has 15 youth members so far.
"We're definitely pushing for greater numbers," Johnson said.
The newer NAACP members who joined recently have been a mix of young and old, Bennett said.
The NAACP, based in Baltimore, was established in 1909 and has more than 2,200 units and branches across the nation. Its mission is to "secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons," according to its website.
The Danville NAACP investigates complaints, regardless of the complainant's color, focusing on fair housing and discrimination, Bennett said. The group will refer them to an attorney, he said.
Bennett emphasized Monday that NAACP membership is open to everyone regardless of their color.
Bennett, who is retired, said having more spare time has enabled him to focus more of his time on the group's efforts. And having a recently-established location helps, too.
The organization was based at Loyal Baptist Church for 40 years and headed by the church's minister, the Rev. Doyle Thomas Sr.
Membership in the NAACP is $30 per year for adults and $10 per year for children and students. A lifetime membership is available for a one-time fee of $750.
