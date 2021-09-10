Danville native looks back on his role in the cleanup after 9/11

Danville native Jim Parks never talks about the events of 9/11 unless someone asks him about it.
Parks, a 1969 graduate of George Washington High School, was living on Staten Island with his wife, Ruthie, and working in Lower Manhattan when the attacks occurred. Early after the attacks, he was tagged to be the project delivery team leader in charge of clearing debris from Ground Zero and moving it to a landfill on Staten Island.
He had been working as the acting chief of the construction division for the New York District of the Army Corps of Engineers when 9/11 happened. He speaks humbly about his role in the operation.
“Although I had a small part in this very tragic historical event, I am proud to have been a part of the debris management mission, especially when you consider the entire program’s magnitude,” he said. “I worked primarily with the Corp of Engineers’ site staff, who coordinated the forensic site activities with the debris removal contractor as well as the many other city, state and federal agency employees.
“The agencies conducted the forensic investigation that primarily involved DNA identification as well as finding small personal effects to be later taken to the families. The debris included melted computers, broken glass, corroded steel, and a lot of dust and ash.”
The site also had a separate location for the large pieces of structural steel and the city’s damaged police vehicles and fire trucks, as well as a designated section for debris from the FBI department at the World Trade Center.
Parks also worked on dredging the waterway so that it would be deep enough for the huge barges to haul the debris from lower Manhattan to Staten Island. The dredged waterway ran from the Hudson River a few blocks from Ground Zero into the Hackensack River and down the Fresh Kills River between New Jersey and Staten Island.
The 2,200-acre landfill was named “Fresh Kills Landfill” after its location near the Fresh Kills estuary — the tidal mouth of a large river — in western Staten Island, according to Wikipedia. “Kill” is the Dutch word for waterway.
“The landfill had closed in December 2000 and re-opened for the 9/11 debris mission in September 2001,” he explained. “During the past few years, community projects are developing the area into a recreational park to include a 9/11 memorial.”
That morning
Before 9/11, Parks used to visit the Towers, The Sphere sculpture in the courtyard, eat donuts at the Dunkin Donuts and sit in the Barnes and Noble store.
But he wasn’t even aware anything had happened the morning of 9/11 until he was riding through the gates of McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey at 9 a.m. and noticed the guards were wearing full body armor, he recalled in a 2006 Register & Bee article on the fifth anniversary of 9/11.
He was scheduled for a meeting when the second plane hit and the Air Force base locked down until afternoon. The employees in Parks’ district office in Manhattan began to evacuate.
His wife had been scheduled to be on a flight on that day from Israel into New Jersey, but her flight had been changed to Sept. 10.
He remembers calling his mother, Hideko Parks, a Danville hair stylist, to tell her he was OK, but she had not heard anything about the attacks yet.
He visited the site the next day.
“I recall my first visit to Ground Zero on the 12th, the telephone challenges, my first visit to the Staten Island landfill, the Towers, people evacuating Lower Manhattan and my organizing the debris mission on Staten Island,” he said. “I have many memorials of my experiences during that time.”
The project
The Federal Emergency Management Agency project included 25 city, state and federal agencies and eventually came in under the expected budget and time duration.
“In the beginning the estimates for duration and costs considered the initial slow project progress, especially when you consider the initial use of many 18-wheelers from Lower Manhattan to the landfill,” he explained.
The scope of the project was not clear at the beginning, but was estimated to be completed within 18 months with costs between $125-$250 million.
“The landfill looked like something out of the movie ‘Mad Max,’” he said in the previous article. “The barges brought the debris to a search field, looking for things of significance, but ... there was nothing. Everything was incinerated. You’d think you’d see parts of desks or chairs, but you saw nothing.”
The operation of moving debris from Ground Zero to the landfill went on 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“With the use of ... barges to move debris over water and trucks to move debris up to the site, the landfill forensic operations to search through the debris became more efficient to include the use of several site conveyor belts and more inspectors and workers,” he said. “As the various procedures and processes improved, FEMA eventually budgeted $72 and considered a much shorter duration.
Parks said there were 1.2 million tons of debris that needed to be transported after the 110 floors of both World Trade Center towers fell to become six stories of rubble. To the surprise of everyone, the project was completed in nine months at a cost of $62 million.
By the end of September, the Corps of Engineers took over the lead from FEMA in all operations, and everything changed with many improvements, according to Parks.
Going back
In 2012 Parks had a private tour of the site. He visited the memorial, which was open to the public, and the museum, which was still under construction. He and his wife, along with her niece, were able to sign a structural steel beam on the 90th floor with Ruthie, her sister and youngest niece.
“During our memorial visit, I thought of the sights and sounds of Sept. 11, and now, so peaceful and respectful — very dignified,” he said. “Whenever I drive by the landfill, I remember my first visit and the mountains of debris; the search fields for individual hand-sifting that later became an automated conveyor-belt process; the many city, state, and federal workers to record significant findings and notify families of those who perished; the various operational tents for orientation, protective clothing, break areas and the dining area.”
When the dining facility and break area were renovated to boost morale, he was the one who suggested the restaurant name of “Hill Top Café.”
“I have many memories as I remember my role during that tragic period. I think about my support and assistance to a NYC Corps of Engineers employee who lost his fireman son, whose body was never found and the funeral that I attended almost two years later,” Parks said. “When I discovered the son’s fire engine on the landfill, I coordinated family visits to include equipment that they took from the truck and coordinated the delivery of the door where his son sat.”
He also recalled a VIP tour at Ground Zero with the Army Chief of Staff when the work stopped and there was total silence upon the recovery of a body.
“Everyone lined the ramp, including the general, saluted and paid their respects as the procession passed,” he said.
In the fall of 2002, he visited the site that was an open, clear area, as is expected of a closed landfill, he said, and contacted the prime contractor, who was an expert in debris removal, to say good-bye as he accepted another position with the Corps of Engineers.
“I was responsible for primarily the environmental program of the northeast states and European service and support for others, as well as accepting temporary assignments to Hungary and Iraq,” he said.
Retirement
After three years in the military with the Army Corps of Engineers and 30 years as a civil servant in the Army Corps of Engineers, Parks retired from federal service in 2007. He moved from Staten Island to Columbia, Maryland, and worked as a contractor in the intelligence community for 10 more years. He retired “for good” in 2018 and finds he is just as busy as he was when he was working.
He and his wife now live in a retirement community in Galloway, North Carolina. He returns to Danville often to check on his mother’s home, which he still owns.
With 9/11 now 20 years ago, he has gained some perspective of that life-changing event.
“During my career, I worked in many countries around the world to support the military and protect the United States of America. I never expected to see the day when terrorists would attack Americans in our own country — a very tragic event that changed my life to this day,” he said. “Now I take one day at a time, appreciate life, try to be respectful and helpful with others, enjoy what I have and do my best for myself and those around me.
