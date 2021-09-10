Danville native looks back on his role in the cleanup after 9/11

The operation of moving debris from Ground Zero to the landfill went on 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“With the use of ... barges to move debris over water and trucks to move debris up to the site, the landfill forensic operations to search through the debris became more efficient to include the use of several site conveyor belts and more inspectors and workers,” he said. “As the various procedures and processes improved, FEMA eventually budgeted $72 and considered a much shorter duration.

Parks said there were 1.2 million tons of debris that needed to be transported after the 110 floors of both World Trade Center towers fell to become six stories of rubble. To the surprise of everyone, the project was completed in nine months at a cost of $62 million.

By the end of September, the Corps of Engineers took over the lead from FEMA in all operations, and everything changed with many improvements, according to Parks.

Going back

In 2012 Parks had a private tour of the site. He visited the memorial, which was open to the public, and the museum, which was still under construction. He and his wife, along with her niece, were able to sign a structural steel beam on the 90th floor with Ruthie, her sister and youngest niece.