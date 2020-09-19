Danville officials say casino proximity was no factor in pitch to move police station to Memorial Drive

A new police station off Memorial Drive close to the planned casino location in Danville is long overdue to give the police department much-needed additional space, officials said.
But the fact that a new headquarters could possibly end up almost next door to the proposed Caesars Virginia casino in Schoolfield was not planned.
"It's totally coincidental," said City Manager Ken Larking.
Dean Hairston, deputy chief of the police department, said the site's previous owner mentioned it as a possibility for a new headquarters to the city's former police chief several years ago before a casino was proposed.
"It was irrelevant," Hairston said when asked if the department was considering the property due to its proximity to the proposed Caesars site.
Caesars strategic advisor Tony Rodio told the Danville Register & Bee that the company did not request having a police station or annex close to the casino.
"The need for a new police station has been documented and discussed for years, and we know that this is welcome progress for the city," Rodio said via email Thursday. "Caesars Virginia looks forward to being a great neighbor for the entire community, including the residents of Schoolfield and the potential new police station."
Danville voters will determine Nov. 3 whether to approve the casino resort in Schoolfield.
The new station would be at the former Dan River Inc. executive office building at 2291 Memorial Drive west of Bishop Road.
A space-needs assessment conducted for the city overall in 2016 found that the Danville Police Department needed an extra 25,302 square feet of space. The department occupies about 13,482 square feet at the Municipal Building, Green Street, Third Avenue and beneath the Ruby B. Archie Public Library.
A second study focused on the police department's space needs in 2018 found that the department needs a total of nearly 48,000 square feet. It also listed the Memorial Drive site as a recommended new location.
"We're operating at just over 25% of the space we need," police department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis said Sept. 10.
Whether the estimated $17.7 million project is built would be largely contingent on voter approval of the Caesars Entertainment casino resort in November, and whether Danville City Council supports the project.
In a letter to Danville City Council, Police Chief Scott Booth said the city would use about $5.9 million of payment money from Caesars to pay toward up-fits for new construction and set aside two years of lease payments the city would pay for one of the buildings for the new station.
The new location would add about 35,000 square feet for a total of about 48,000 square feet.
At the existing police station Thursday morning, Hairston said the new site would not only meet current department deeds but upcoming ones as well.
"It allows room for future growth," Hairston said.
The station's vault has outgrown its space and has taken over another room, he said.
The department has only one interview room for suspects and victims and detectives' offices — along with the hallway where some are located — are tiny and cramped, Chivvis said.
"It would be nice to have at least three [interview rooms]," Chivvis said during a tour of the station.
Also, the need for storage is so bad, boxes and other items can be found in the same small room where officers prepare reports and get ready for court appearances.
In addition, new space would allow officers to have a secure parking area, a locker room to change clothes when they arrive for their shift, provide room for training, community meetings and a victim-centered room for children to be interviewed.
If the project gets the green-light, construction would start late this year or early 2021 and would take about a year to complete.
The project would include historic renovation of the existing building, with the developer using historic tax credits to lower the project's cost, and construction of a new building on a separate lot for $8 million, Booth wrote.
Danville issued a request for proposals for the project in May and Blair Construction in Gretna was selected from among three candidates.
The property, including the existing structure that would be renovated at Memorial Drive, would be subdivided from the rest of the property and it would be leased for 15 years by the city, with a first right of refusal on the property beginning in the eighth year.
The lease payment would be about $965,000 per year.
Booth wrote that the additional, new building would be next to the existing structure and the developer would finance the cost of construction under the following terms: a $2.9 million upfront payment toward specific tenant up-fits and $546,885.12 per year for seven years with a $2.8 million balloon payment on the first day of year eight.
The police department has been in the Municipal Building since shortly after it was built in 1926.
The department has 131 sworn personnel and 17 civilian staff.
Though the police station would not be centrally located downtown, the new headquarters would be close to the bypass with easy access to Westover Drive and the major retail area at Piedmont Drive and Coleman Marketplace, Hairston said.
In addition, police are out on their beats and do not spend a lot of time at the station, Chivvis added.
The department would likely maintain a presence in the downtown location in the Municipal Building, he said.
"We anticipate this will likely be a precinct office," Hairston said.
The department has precincts at Green Street and Third Avenue.
During a presentation to Danville City Council on Tuesday night, Booth said at first he was wasn't too keen on the possibility of a police station at the Memorial Drive site.
"When I first saw the site, I was a little bit skeptical," said during the City Council work session.
But after touring the property, he changed his mind.
"This is the most cost-effective solution," Booth said of the site. "It meets the needs of the space study. It allows us to move the department forward."
He said he would like the department to have its own police academy there.
During an informal straw poll after Booth's presentation, council members voted 8-0 to put the item involving the new station on the meeting agenda next month.
Councilman James Buckner, a realtor, abstained due to a conflict of interest because he sold the property to a developer last year.
