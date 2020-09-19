Danville officials say casino proximity was no factor in pitch to move police station to Memorial Drive

The project would include historic renovation of the existing building, with the developer using historic tax credits to lower the project's cost, and construction of a new building on a separate lot for $8 million, Booth wrote.

Danville issued a request for proposals for the project in May and Blair Construction in Gretna was selected from among three candidates.

The property, including the existing structure that would be renovated at Memorial Drive, would be subdivided from the rest of the property and it would be leased for 15 years by the city, with a first right of refusal on the property beginning in the eighth year.

The lease payment would be about $965,000 per year.

Booth wrote that the additional, new building would be next to the existing structure and the developer would finance the cost of construction under the following terms: a $2.9 million upfront payment toward specific tenant up-fits and $546,885.12 per year for seven years with a $2.8 million balloon payment on the first day of year eight.

The police department has been in the Municipal Building since shortly after it was built in 1926.

The department has 131 sworn personnel and 17 civilian staff.