Danville only locality so far to hold bidding process for casino provider

Among the four localities that have votes on casino referenda last month, Danville was the only one to have a competitive bidding process to choose its preferred gaming operator.
Officials say that was the best route to take in deciding who would open and operate the only casino resort in the city.
"We have the potential of having a finite resource available," Danville City Manager Ken Larking said. "The best thing to do was to allow people to compete for that."
The three other localities to have casino questions on the ballot - Bristol, Norfolk and Portsmouth - did not have competitive bidding processes.
Residents in all of those cities, like Danville's, approved casino resorts by wide margins.
Danville issued a request for proposals in December 2019, and seven companies responded. The city chose Caesars Entertainment in Paradise, Nevada.
A 2019 casino study by the state's Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recommended that the five localities use the bidding process.
"A competitive bidding process to award casino operator licenses can help ensure states maximize casinos’ potential financial and economic benefits and reduce exposure to the associated risk of casino gaming," the report states. "Most of Virginia’s peer states use a competitive bidding process to award casino licenses."
That process can allow states to evaluate proposals for experience, quality, and the financial stability of possible casino gaming providers, the report states.
Also, an independent consultant can be used by the state to determine the feasibility of proposals’ capital investment, employment and gaming revenue projections, the report states.
"Because casinos create benefits and risks for their host communities, local governments should be involved in the selection process," the report states. "In addition to evaluating casino proposals and companies, the competitive selection process should evaluate the integrity and competency of the would-be casino owners and their key employees."
'Textbook correct'
State Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville), who was behind the push to get casino referenda on ballots in those five cities, praised Danville's approach to selecting a casino company.
"Of the cities, Danville did it textbook correct," Marshall said Thursday, pointing out the city's use of a consultant during the bidding process.
From a free-market perspective, Danville's method reflects well on the city, said Quentin Kidd, political science professor and dean of the College of Social Sciences at Christopher Newport University.
"The bottom line is casino operators are in it to make money," Kidd said. "Any time you're going to give a near monopoly to some corporation ... having a competitive bidding process seems like the right thing to do in my mind."
State law passed during the 2020 General Assembly session allows just one casino in each of the five localities. The fifth locality, Richmond, will have its casino question on the ballot next year.
Larking said he had a Zoom meeting last month with three Richmond officials regarding Danville's bidding process. Those officials did not respond to emailed questions from the Register & Bee.
Richmond plans to select a casino site and operator in summer 2021, Virginia Business magazine reported Tuesday. Like Danville, Richmond will use a request-for-proposal process to choose a company.
Danville officials said a competitive bidding process resulted in better proposals from companies.
"They knew they were competing against others," Larking said. "If you try to negotiate behind the scenes with one or two [companies], it doesn't create the kind of environment that would push the developer to to put forth their best effort."
City Councilman Lee Vogler: "We felt like that [competitive bidding] ultimately give us the best deal rather than just jumping with whoever came to us early on."
Also, such a process provides some transparency.
"Whenever you put out an RFP, there's a level of transparency that has to go with that," Kidd said.
Added Vogler, "If you're giving everybody a fair shot at it, it really eliminates any possibility of favoritism."
The others' approaches
In May, Bristol Virginia City Council chose a collaboration of three companies, Hard Rock International, The United Co. and Par Ventures, as its casino operator. They were the only submission to the city. The Bristol Herald Courier called the vote a "formality."
Norfolk City Council voted that same month to pick the Pamunkey Indian Tribe as its casino operator.
Portsmouth chose Chicago-based Rush Street Gaming for its casino project in November 2019.
Robert Moore, Portsmouth's director of economic development, said the city did not hold a competitive bidding process but vetted about five companies before choosing its casino provider.
City officials felt they had talked to enough developers and understood what the city wanted.
“We knew what to ask for,” Moore said.
Portsmouth has plans for a $300 million casino project that would bring 1,400 construction jobs and 1,200 permanent jobs. The city expects to reap about $16.3 million in annual tax revenues from the project.
The project would be on 52 acres owned by the city’s economic development authority, which would sell the property to the casino gaming provider for $10 million.
The city and the casino provider are waiting on licensure from the state, Moore said.
The better deal
The two different approaches to choosing a casino - competitive bidding process or meeting behind closed doors - are not wrong, Kidd said. They merely reflect different ways of approaching economic development opportunities.
However, the competitive process results in a better deal, he said.
"It allows you to get more than one organization wanting to do whatever is [needed] and so elected officials and policy makers will be able to look at the upsides and downsides and costs and select the one best for the public as far as satisfying a public need for that service and the revenue generated," Kidd said.
Without a bidding process, "Would Caesars have put up that $20 million?" Marshall asked rhetorically, referring to the $15 million in upfront payment the company promised to Danville and the $5 million purchase of the
Dan River Inc. property in Schoolfield, where it plans to open in 2023. The company plans to create 1,300 jobs and invest $400 million in the project.
The casino resort would include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. It would also have 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
The city expects to see $38 million in annual revenues from the casino resort — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville, and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging and property taxes.
