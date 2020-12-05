Danville only locality so far to hold bidding process for casino provider

The city and the casino provider are waiting on licensure from the state, Moore said.

The better deal

The two different approaches to choosing a casino - competitive bidding process or meeting behind closed doors - are not wrong, Kidd said. They merely reflect different ways of approaching economic development opportunities.

However, the competitive process results in a better deal, he said.

"It allows you to get more than one organization wanting to do whatever is [needed] and so elected officials and policy makers will be able to look at the upsides and downsides and costs and select the one best for the public as far as satisfying a public need for that service and the revenue generated," Kidd said.

Without a bidding process, "Would Caesars have put up that $20 million?" Marshall asked rhetorically, referring to the $15 million in upfront payment the company promised to Danville and the $5 million purchase of the

Dan River Inc. property in Schoolfield, where it plans to open in 2023. The company plans to create 1,300 jobs and invest $400 million in the project.