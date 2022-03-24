Danville organization faces housing shortage for Section 8 program

The city's housing shortage is not just affecting the average, moderate-income home buyer or renter, it's hitting the most vulnerable as well.

The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is facing obstacles acquiring homes for residents in need of government-subsidized housing under its Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as "Section 8."

Increased demand for rental units in the Danville and Martinsville areas has created a "housing crisis for some of the area's most vulnerable citizens," said Executive Director and CEO Larissa Deedrich.

As a result, the authority is seeking to buy homes that are habitable or in need of minor repair or maintenance so the organization can rent them to low-income tenants.

The agency is also looking for landlords who would be willing to rent their properties to tenants under the program.

"We are looking to purchase homes and engage landlords," Deedrich told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday. "There is such a need for housing, we're looking at purchasing homes and rehabbing them for section 8 tenants."

For the current fiscal year, the group has about $7.3 million in funding available for landlords via its Housing Choice Voucher program.

Qualifying voucher holders are having trouble finding housing, said Caleb Milam, Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority director of purchasing. The situation is affecting everyone across the board, whether they are in need of assistance or not, he said.

"Housing in general — rental properties and homeownership — is hard to come by because the market is so crazy," Milam said during an interview at the group's office Thursday morning.

Milam said the housing problem started about 18 months ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a surge in costs for materials, fewer workers and a lower number of quality contractors, he said.

"The majority of good contractors are going to be booked up," Milam said.

Also, the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino has led to investors buying up available stock and remodeling it to prepare for the influx of workers who will need housing, he said. That has contributed to the shortage, he added.

Other factors include a decrease in the number of landlords willing to rent their properties to Section 8 voucher holders, according to authority officials. Many of them assume potential tenants will not take care of their properties.

In addition, property owners may find the paperwork too cumbersome and others are unwilling to keep their rental properties up to livable standards.

Any private landlord can participate in the Section 8 program, which provides subsidies for renters under the program. The amount of rental assistance a tenant receives is based on their income.

Under the program, the housing authority pays the landlord a portion of the tenant's rent, depending on that renter's income.

An applicant must meet certain income requirements to qualify for the program. For example, the income limit for a family of four to be able to participate is $38,150 per year.

There are about 1,780 housing units in the group's section 8 program, Deedrich said. The program is available to residents in Danville, Martinsville and Pittsylvania and Henry counties.

In addition to its Section 8 program, the authority owns and manages 563 units in seven multi-family developments, with its public housing accommodating about 1,600 residents, according to its website.

"We're buying property if we can get it at an affordable price," Milam said.

However, a property that needs too much work would be too costly to rehabilitate, he said.

"If we buy a house and rehab it, it's not affordable housing," Milam said.

The need for Section 8 rentals is at an all-time high.

The housing authority will use funding from state Acquire, Renovate or Sell (ARS) Funds, and a grant from the Western Piedmont Planning District to purchase homes. Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority will also apply for other grants to help address the shortage.

Property owners looking to rent or sell their properties to the housing authority can contact Milam at cmilam@drhava.com.

