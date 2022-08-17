Danville P.E.A.C.E. Community Center to host yard sale

The P.E.A.C.E. (Police Embrace Active Community Engagement) Community Center will host a community yard sale from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at 827 Green St. in Danville.

The P.E.A.C.E. Community Center is a project spearheaded by Ashytn Foddrell, community relations liaison for the Danville Police Department. Foddrell spoke with residents in the neighborhood and their recommendation was to turn the building back into a community center.

The P.E.A.C.E. Community Center opened on Dec. 1 with the goal of providing a safe place for youth ages 8-18 to meet and to build positive relationships between youth and the local law enforcement community.

This yard sale is an avenue for the community to come together and interact with the police department. Residents of Danville and non-residents of Danville are eligible to reserve a space to sell their items. The cost to rent a space is $25. Space is limited.

Organizations ask those reserving a space to bring a table, tent and chairs.

This event is free for the public to attend. All proceeds will go to the Danville Police Department's community relations.

To donate items to be sold, this option is available as well.

For more information or to reserve a space, contact Foddrell at 434-797-8898, ext. 5, or via email at ashtyn.foddrell@danvilleva.gov.