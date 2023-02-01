Danville pharmaceutical company expands with manufacturing, bringing $6.1 million investment and 34 new jobs to area

A pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company plans to expand to a standalone facility and create 34 new jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday morning.

Engineered BioPharmaceuticals will invest $6.1 million to expand from its current lab space in the Dan River Business Development Center into its first standalone manufacturing facility at 1 Ecomnets Way, the governor's release stated.

"This is a great company and we're very excited about it," said Neal Morris, chair of the Danville Industrial Development Authority.

The IDA owns the property at 1 Ecomnets Way off Cane Creek Boulevard across from Litehouse Foods. The IDA self-funded the building’s purchase on July 15, 2021, for $925,000, with an end-user in mind.

The new facility will allow for manufacturing of the company’s oral pharmaceutical dosing platforms, designed to enhance patient compliance and therapeutic efficacy.

Virginia competed with California, New York and Texas for the project.

“Thanks to innovators like Engineered Biopharmaceuticals, our commonwealth is advancing as a hub for cutting-edge technology and research in the life sciences industry,” Youngkin said in the news release. “The company’s start in a Virginia business incubator shines a spotlight on the importance of fostering an environment that supports start-ups and small businesses."

Established in 2011 in the Dan River Business Development Center, Engineered BioPharmaceuticals develops enhanced delivery and shelf-life stability technologies for pharmaceuticals, vaccines, nutraceuticals, food and beverage products.

"This [announcement] helps showcase the region's investment in developing a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Danville Economic Development and Tourism Director Corrie T. Bobe.

The company will retain office and manufacturing space at the Dan River Business Development Center, Bobe said.

Through the expansion, Engineered BioPharmaceuticals will be able to commercialize their first therapeutic product based on their research — a plant-based, zero-calorie gummy providing targeted therapy for diabetics, Bobe said.

The average pay for the 34 jobs will be $55,900 annually, she said. The positions will include process engineers, quality engineers and technicians providing support.

The new employees will be hired over a three-year period, Bobe said.

Blair Construction Inc. will perform work at the property including improvements to the parking lot, utilities and landscaping, as well as tenant-specific improvements.

Work is expected to begin soon, with Engineered BioPharmaceuticals expected to move in and begin operating at the end of this year.

“Engineered Biopharmaceuticals is a truly unique company that has provided Danville with a totally new segment of industrial jobs,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in the release. “On behalf of the citizens of the city of Danville, I congratulate [CEO Carl Sahi] and his team on this milestone moment. We appreciate their confidence and investment in our community, and we look forward to seeing the company grow and thrive for many years to come.”

Over the years, the company has focused on developing technology that enhances the delivery and improves the shelf-life stability of their products, Bobe said.

They concentrated on pharmaceuticals and vaccines before expanding into nutraceuticals and food and beverage.

"We're just very pleased that we have an industry that has been working locally and that has grown in our region," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the city of Danville and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia.

Youngkin approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Danville with the project.

"It's a wonderful announcement for us," said Linda Green, executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. "It's a good depiction of a company that goes from research and development to manufacturing and knows that this is the place to do it."

Green pointed out that the Dan River Region is close to pharmaceutical companies in Raleigh-Durham and Greensboro, North Carolina, and has a legacy of manufacturing.

“The company chose to expand in Virginia due to the commonwealth’s overall business-friendly environment and its preeminent biotechnology presence,” Engineered BioPharmaceuticals CEO Carl Sahi said in the news release. “We also found Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville to be an ideal location because of their people, their economic development efforts and their support and commitment to workforce development.”

Engineered BioPharmaceuticals is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“It is always exciting when a new company comes to the Dan River Region, as in 2011 when Engineered Biopharmaceuticals Inc. came to our Dan River Business Development Center," Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville, said in the news release. "It is even better when that company chooses to expand because of business success. We are happy to see Engineered Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. move to a standalone facility, invest more than $6 million, and hire an additional 34 employees. Every job helps our families and our community. We look forward to their continued growth.”