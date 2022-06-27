Danville, Pittsylvania County back in low community level for COVID-19

Driven by a drop in COVID-19 cases, Danville and Pittsylvania County have shifted back into the lowest community level threat for the virus.

On average, about two dozen new infections are reported daily to the Virginia Department of Health in both localities, a drop from about 55 earlier this month. The decline bucks earlier predictions that showed an incoming summer surge. Those forecasts have alternated a course and now illustrate the steady downturn will likely continue.

The seven-day rolling average of 24 cases only accounts for those reported to the health department. Results from the popular at-home test kits aren't recorded in a database, meaning the figure likely undercuts the true pandemic picture in the region.

Even with the drop, cases stand far higher now compared to a year ago when the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District was adding only about three new cases per day.

"Enjoy your summer but know COVID hasn’t left us," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, recently told the Register & Bee. "If you are sick, even if you think it is just allergies, please stay home and consider testing."

The University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute officially pushed Danville and Pittsylvania County into a declining trajectory in a brief report issued Friday. In fact, 28 of the 35 health districts in Virginia are seeing the same decline and three more in a plateau, which means cases are holding steady with no up or down movement.

"Model projections show continued declines, though BA.4 and BA.5 may cause a bump up in cases in late summer," researchers noted in Friday's report. Those two new variants — cousins of the original omicron version of the coronavirus — are "making inroads" in Virginia.

"These subvariants have stronger immune escape properties than previous omicron subvariants but so far show no evidence of increased transmission rates or severity," UVa scientists said.

Given the drop in cases and hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Danville and Pittsylvania County into the lowest community level for COVID-19. In this bottom tier, masks aren't recommended in any settings.

Neighboring Halifax County remains in the high level, a category where the CDC says everyone should wear face coverings for indoor public settings.

Outbreaks and more

There are 34 cases and at least one death associated with an outbreak of COVID-19 at Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center. While it was reported to the health department on May 30, it wasn't added to a weekly updated database until Friday.

It's not clear how many deaths there are with the outbreak. When there are fewer than five cases or deaths, the health department shields the actual number in an effort to maintain anonymity.

Danville and Pittsylvania County both added a new COVID-19 death this week, but those fatalities likely happened weeks ago. The health department uses a strict process to verify a death was associated with COVID-19.

In addition, there was a two-week blackout period in data from the health department earlier this month. That's because the CDC withheld death certificate data due to a recoding process.

"For a few weeks after the blackout period, you should expect to see a higher number of COVID-19-associated deaths added to the dashboards and data sets," state health officials wrote in a recent post.

