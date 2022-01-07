Danville, Pittsylvania County break record with COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is setting new COVID-19 records after surpassing the peaks of the 2021 January surge, and local hospitalizations have increased 25% in one week.

In the last two days alone, 408 new infections were recorded, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Thursday's total of 210 cases was the highest on record.

There are about 149 new virus cases being added daily between Danville and Pittsylvania County. The high point in the 2021 winter surge was 119 cases on the seven-day rolling average.

This comes amid a shortage of testing supplies and only counts results coming from labs, not the at-home kits.

As of Wednesday, Sovah Health was treating about 50 patients across its facilities in Danville and Martinsville, said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, chief medical officer, during an online chamber event in Martinsville.

Our patients are “a lot sicker when they are not vaccinated, progress worse a lot faster and are not being held two weeks and sent home,” Gunn-Nolan said, the Martinsville Bulletin reported Thursday. “They are not being successful with that fight.”

She said an "alarming" number weren't surviving the battle with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Across Virginia, hospitalizations have eclipsed records set in 2021. On Friday, there were 3,329 patients being treated for COVID-19 at statewide hospitals, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. The previous high-mark was 3,143 cases last January.

The region's positivity rates — a metric gauging the positive results against all tests administered — also have reached record levels. For Danville, 36% of tests are coming back positive for COVID-19. In Pittsylvania County that figure is 43%.

The omicron variant — and extremely transmissible version of the coronavirus — is blamed as the main driver for the current surge. Even though experts believe overall omicron causes less severe sickness when compared with other variants, the extreme number of people being infected is putting more strain on health care systems.

“Omicron is proving to be very transmissible," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in a statement this week. "Early studies show the variant is about 2.5-times more contagious and it can replicate at a rate 70 times more quickly than Delta. It is an accelerated new phase of the disease, which makes testing even more important.”

The local health district will host a free COVID-19 testing event from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Danville Community Market for the first 100 people showing up.

“Testing is another significant tool we are deploying to identify COVID-19 among those who may be displaying symptoms," Spillmann said. "The goal is to prevent further spread of the virus and to help keep our healthcare systems from being overwhelmed."

