Danville, Pittsylvania County briefly dip to low-risk category for COVID-19

Danville and Pittsylvania County briefly dipped into the lowest risk category for COVID-19 earlier this week on a chart the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to track the coronavirus spread, even as local vaccination percentages remain low.
By Friday, the CDC moved both the city and county to back to into the moderate level, second lowest on the 4-tier system coded by colors.
Virginia is a hodgepodge of hues, illustrating the current state of the pandemic is determined at the local level instead of a broad swath of geographic regions. For example, neighboring Halifax County is blue, meaning residents there are at the lowest risk of contracting COVID-19. However, three counties in the southwestern portion of the commonwealth are tagged with red, showing the highest level of transmission is occurring there.
Federal authorities weigh different data over a 7-day period — including new cases, percent positivity and hospital admissions — to develop a current snapshot of the COVID-19 situation for individual cities and counties.
This week marked the first time Danville and Pittsylvania County shifted into the lowest level of risk before Friday’s rebound.
A year has past since daily caseloads in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District were this low. As of Friday, both localities combined were averaging about four new infections daily of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The district’s positivity — a measure of the positive results against the overall tests given — is down to 3.5%, one of the lowest levels recorded. That’s a slight bump since Sunday when the figure was at 3.1%. Virginia’s positivity rate is at a record-low of 1.5%.
Even with lower local infection figures, five new hospitalizations have been recorded during the past seven days, data from the Virginia Health Department show.
Vaccinations
There’s little local movement in the vaccination picture, although the state health department has added a new calculation to the already dizzying array of percentages.
Of adult residents, 44% in Danville and 41% in Pittsylvania County are considered fully vaccinated. Danville has 53% of residents with at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 48% in the county.
The shots are administered in either a two-dose process for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or a one-shot Johnson & Johnson version. Pfizer is the only vaccine available to children as young as 12. About 13% of the 10-19 age group in the local health district have had at least one shot as of Friday.
Even just comparing rates among adults, both localities are trailing the state, which has 59% of adults fully vaccinated and 69% receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.
The newly added percentage factors out anyone younger than 18. When weighing the full population including children, only 35% in Danville and 34% in Pittsylvania County have reached full vaccination status.
Health experts still urge those who aren’t fully vaccinated to continue wearing masks, remain socially distant and avoid crowds.