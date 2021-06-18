Danville, Pittsylvania County briefly dip to low-risk category for COVID-19

The district’s positivity — a measure of the positive results against the overall tests given — is down to 3.5%, one of the lowest levels recorded. That’s a slight bump since Sunday when the figure was at 3.1%. Virginia’s positivity rate is at a record-low of 1.5%.

Even with lower local infection figures, five new hospitalizations have been recorded during the past seven days, data from the Virginia Health Department show.

Vaccinations

There’s little local movement in the vaccination picture, although the state health department has added a new calculation to the already dizzying array of percentages.

Of adult residents, 44% in Danville and 41% in Pittsylvania County are considered fully vaccinated. Danville has 53% of residents with at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 48% in the county.

The shots are administered in either a two-dose process for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or a one-shot Johnson & Johnson version. Pfizer is the only vaccine available to children as young as 12. About 13% of the 10-19 age group in the local health district have had at least one shot as of Friday.