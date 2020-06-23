Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber to move to Institute

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is moving from its U.S. 29 location in Blairs to the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research as of Sept. 1.

The chamber has been at the Blairs location since 2005, just after the Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce and the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce merged to form the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

Officials said in a news release Tuesday morning that the move to the Institute will allow the chamber to be more responsive to its members’ needs and increase engagement with regional stakeholders. The chamber has 600 members.

“The business of the chamber will not change — we are here to promote and advocate for all businesses in our region,” Alan Larson, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, said in the news release.

Larson pointed out that the move may concern some of the chamber’s members in the county about the scope of services the organization provides.

“The board of the chamber did not make this decision lightly, and just like every other business during this time, the chamber has had to reevaluate how it can do business more efficiently and more collaboratively with our partners,” Larson said.

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research was founded in 2000.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

