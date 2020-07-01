Danville, Pittsylvania County courts proceeding with evictions, following Virginia Supreme Court guidance instead of Northam's request

The attorneys at the Virginia Legal Aid Society in Danville have been “clearing their plates” for months in anticipation of the moratorium on evictions in Virginia coming to a close.
As of Monday, Virginia courts can begin hearing eviction cases for the first time in several months.
“Our priority over the next couple months is to try to help as many tenants as we can,” said David Weilnau, the managing attorney at the Danville branch of the Virginia Legal Aid Society. The group is a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal advice to eligible low-income residents, according to its website.
Both the Danville and Pittsylvania County courts are proceeding with eviction hearings, choosing to follow the guidance of the Virginia Supreme Court instead of requests from Gov. Ralph Northam who asked that the moratorium be extended several more weeks as an aid program is put in place. Weilnau said that he feels that the moratorium is being lifted too soon.
“Obviously, we’re concerned because we don’t feel like the underlying cause for a lot of these delinquencies has been addressed," he said.
Northam's administration is using roughly $50 million in federal funding from the CARES Act to help Virginians pay rents and mortgages through a program being administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and was launched earlier this week. Nonprofit organizations and local governments will administer the program, receiving money up front to distribute to eligible households.
Weilnau described the program as "restrictive."
“I’m concerned that that program is not going to help a lot of Virginians," he said.
To be eligible, a household, which must have a gross income at 80% or below the area's median income, has to show that it cannot pay rent or mortgage due to a loss of income or other related reasons caused by COVID-19.
The Virginia Supreme Court first declared a judicial emergency in March, ordering local courts to put a hold on all non-emergency hearings, including eviction hearings. That order has been updated several times in the last few months, with the sixth and most recent change allowing for eviction hearings to resume and for courts to begin processing new motions from landlords.
Register & Bee calls to courthouses in both the city and the county show that both courts are following the state supreme court's guideline instead of Northam's plea.
In the few days since the moratorium was lifted, the volume of new cases being filed in Danville General District Court has been minimal compared to the number that were already in the system waiting to be heard, said Julie Carlisle, clerk of Danville General District Court. Noting that there is a backlog of cases waiting to be heard, she gave a “ballpark figure” of 50 eviction hearings that had been processed by the court and were on the docket to be heard but were continued after the state's supreme court passed the moratorium.
The Pittsylvania County General District Court clerk was on vacation and could not be reached this week. No one in the office would be quoted for this story, though one assistant clerk, who would not give her name, did say that a few landlords have come in this week to file for evictions.
In Virginia, the eviction process works like this: a landlord provides written notice to a tenant that they either need to pay or move out within a certain period of time — usually five days. If the five days pass and neither of those things happen, the landlord then files a writ of possession in the general district court, which is served to the tenant by the local sheriff's office.
A court date will be set, with notice being sent to both the landlord and the tenant. If the judge rules in favor of the landlord, there is a 10-day period during which the tenant can contest or appeal the ruling. At the end of that period, the local sheriff's office would then step in again to facilitate the eviction.
Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said his department has seen “an uptick in volume” in writ of possessions this week, but the number is still less than 20 and not anything his department can’t handle.
Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor did not respond to requests for comment.
In a June 25 letter, Northam asked all chief district court judges to delay hearing any unlawful detainer actions, another term for eviction hearings, and issuing writs of eviction. George Jones, chief judge for Danville and Pittsylvania general district courts, did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday about why he chose to follow the Virginia Supreme Court's guidance instead of Northam's.
During a press briefing last week, Northam asked chief circuit court judges to bar eviction proceedings until July 20.
"Today I am calling on our chief circuit court judges around the state to further extend the moratorium as appropriate in their locality," Northam said in the briefing. "They have the authority to do so."
James Reynolds, chief circuit judge for both Danville and Pittsylvania County, said that no official request came to him and that he doesn’t have authority in such a matter.
“Those matters do not typically go before [circuit] court unless they’ve already gone through general district court,” he said, noting that an appeal is the only time an eviction would come to circuit court.
Media representatives from the governor's office did not directly answer the Register & Bee's questions about the matter, but did send the letter Northam sent to general district judges.
Hampton Wilkins, owner of Wilkins & Co. Realtors in the Dan River Region, said his company policy is to allow individual property owners to decide when to pursue evictions, as long as they fall within the legal guidelines. He said the number of delinquent payments did not increase during the last few months. Since the moratorium was lifted, he said only one owner has asked for the company to file for an eviction.
“A lot of owners were being understanding and more lenient considering the circumstances," he said.
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said he hopes the moratorium gave people time to get the resources they need and reach out to agencies like social services for help.
“I’m hoping that this has given those persons enough opportunity and enough time to get the finances that they need," he said.
A Wednesday anti-eviction protest in Richmond, which has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to Princeton University researchers, ended with arrests and a smashed window at the Richmond courthouse.
The stay on eviction proceedings is one of several moratoriums meant to help Virginians weather the financial and economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19. The State Corporation Commission implemented a ban on service disconnections several months ago, and it is now extended through Aug. 31. Danville Utilities is not regulated by the State Corporation Commission but is still following the same schedule, said director Jason Grey.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.