Danville, Pittsylvania County courts proceeding with evictions, following Virginia Supreme Court guidance instead of Northam's request

The Pittsylvania County General District Court clerk was on vacation and could not be reached this week. No one in the office would be quoted for this story, though one assistant clerk, who would not give her name, did say that a few landlords have come in this week to file for evictions.

In Virginia, the eviction process works like this: a landlord provides written notice to a tenant that they either need to pay or move out within a certain period of time — usually five days. If the five days pass and neither of those things happen, the landlord then files a writ of possession in the general district court, which is served to the tenant by the local sheriff's office.

A court date will be set, with notice being sent to both the landlord and the tenant. If the judge rules in favor of the landlord, there is a 10-day period during which the tenant can contest or appeal the ruling. At the end of that period, the local sheriff's office would then step in again to facilitate the eviction.

Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said his department has seen “an uptick in volume” in writ of possessions this week, but the number is still less than 20 and not anything his department can’t handle.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor did not respond to requests for comment.