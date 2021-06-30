Danville, Pittsylvania County COVID-19 death toll grows by 1 in June, despite 6 new listings

Before entering a fatality into the COVID-19 database, health workers first wait to receive a death certificate. That process can take weeks, which is why it’s never clear when a person died of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus by the time it reaches the official COVID-19 records.

The goal of the health department is to trace cases and deaths by a person’s official place of residence to give individual localities a better understanding of the pandemic’s current state at the community level

Health workers often find address information has assigned a case or fatality to the wrong location, most notable via ZIP code data. In Virginia, ZIP codes do not always match communities. For example, someone may have a Danville ZIP code but reside just outside the city limits, making that individual a resident of the county.

When data is submitted from labs, the ZIP code may automatically assign that county resident to the Danville log books.

“In these scenarios, the case will be re-assigned to the appropriate locality, which may result in a negative count for the original locality and a positive case count in the re-assigned locality,” health officials wrote in the online posting.