Danville, Pittsylvania County COVID-19 death toll grows by 1 in June, despite 6 new listings

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District’s COVID-19 death toll has grown by a net one in June despite six new deaths having been added to the database.
That’s because five fatalities also were subtracted from a database maintained by the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest flip-flop occurred in Wednesday’s morning update that showed a Pittsylvania County man in his 40s having died from COVID-19, but the death of a Danville woman in her 70s was removed from the report.
The death toll decreased four different days this month — on June 23 by two fatalities — based on a day-to-day track of online virus data.
So far, 224 residents in the local health district have died from COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health did not respond by early Wednesday afternoon to a question from the Register & Bee on the latest fluctuation. Previously the negative numbers were blamed on what health officials call “quality assurance steps.”
In an online posting June 17, the health department explained the process is routine and isn’t specific to just COVID-19 cases.
“Performing data quality assurance, such as checking for correct addresses, re-classifying cases to align with national case definitions, and other efforts, is important for public health,” the online post stated.
Before entering a fatality into the COVID-19 database, health workers first wait to receive a death certificate. That process can take weeks, which is why it’s never clear when a person died of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus by the time it reaches the official COVID-19 records.
The goal of the health department is to trace cases and deaths by a person’s official place of residence to give individual localities a better understanding of the pandemic’s current state at the community level
Health workers often find address information has assigned a case or fatality to the wrong location, most notable via ZIP code data. In Virginia, ZIP codes do not always match communities. For example, someone may have a Danville ZIP code but reside just outside the city limits, making that individual a resident of the county.
When data is submitted from labs, the ZIP code may automatically assign that county resident to the Danville log books.
“In these scenarios, the case will be re-assigned to the appropriate locality, which may result in a negative count for the original locality and a positive case count in the re-assigned locality,” health officials wrote in the online posting.