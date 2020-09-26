Danville, Pittsylvania County experiencing drop in weekly COVID-19 cases, report finds

For the first time since a spike in July and August, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is experiencing a drop in weekly cases, based on data compiled by the University of Virginia.
UVa's COVID-19 Model placed the district in a declining case category on Friday, the lowest level used to determine the current state of the pandemic in localities across the commonwealth.
Even as Pittsylvania County nears the 1,000 caseload mark, the rate of new cases is showing signs of slowing. For example, on Saturday the county had amassed 994 cases of the illness caused the by the coronavirus. The increase of 214 since the beginning of the month is fewer than half of the 451 cases recorded in August.
Although the city has seen a decline, that trend isn't as steep as Pittsylvania County. There were 868 cases on Saturday, 257 more compared to the start of the month. August added 297 cases.
On average, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District adds about 15 new cases per day, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In August, the average daily count was 30.
Of the 36 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County, 16 were added this month.
The local percent positive rate also has plummeted. The most recent figure, used to calculate the number of positive results against the number of tests administered, is 4.3%. On Sept. 14, it was at 10.4%.
The local picture mirrors that of Virginia overall, with a declining weekly caseload during a period when rates are inching up across the nation.
Even though the UVa model is quick to point out it's not a crystal ball into the future, it uses current data to project trends. As of Friday — the latest weekly update for the model — cases appear to have already peaked locally in August with about 177 a week. Heading into fall brings numerous variables into play including a shifting weather pattern, more students returning to in-classroom learning and a potential double whammy with flu season.
With those unknowns, it's possible a another surge would occur in November, with about 154 weekly cases.
The overall trend for Virginia indicates that cases will accelerate into November, according to the model. On the lower end that would mean about 8,500 weekly cases. A higher surge would bring nearly 13,000 weekly cases. Currently, the state records about 7,000 cases a week.
"Pay attention to week-by-week changes," researchers wrote in Friday's model update. "Likely, a district in surge one week will begin to decline in following weeks."
If a community buckles down and continues preventative measures — social distancing, wearing masks and routine hand washing — the projected peaks may never happen, the report concludes.
Outbreaks
The health department's dashboard added an outbreak in the college or university category in the Pittsyvlania-Danville Health District on Friday.
While the health department didn't specify a school, Averett University has maintained a webpage with current case information since welcoming students back to campus in August. The campus has recorded 29 cases since reopening.
On Thursday, the university reached a dozen active cases, the highest so far, with 53 people in quarantine. By Saturday the number of active cases dropped to 11.
"As we are nearing the midpoint of the semester, we want to continue to reinforce the need for vigilance in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 on our campus and in our community," Averett University President Tiffany Franks wrote in an email to students and staff on campus.
On Sept. 17, DCC learned that a student there had tested positive for COVID-19. Officials noted the health department determined there was no exposures to other students or staff members. It was the first time since early August that a student or staff member had tested positive.
Concerned about COVID-19?
