Danville, Pittsylvania County experiencing drop in weekly COVID-19 cases, report finds

For the first time since a spike in July and August, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is experiencing a drop in weekly cases, based on data compiled by the University of Virginia.

UVa's COVID-19 Model placed the district in a declining case category on Friday, the lowest level used to determine the current state of the pandemic in localities across the commonwealth.

Even as Pittsylvania County nears the 1,000 caseload mark, the rate of new cases is showing signs of slowing. For example, on Saturday the county had amassed 994 cases of the illness caused the by the coronavirus. The increase of 214 since the beginning of the month is fewer than half of the 451 cases recorded in August.

Although the city has seen a decline, that trend isn't as steep as Pittsylvania County. There were 868 cases on Saturday, 257 more compared to the start of the month. August added 297 cases.

On average, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District adds about 15 new cases per day, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In August, the average daily count was 30.

Of the 36 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County, 16 were added this month.