Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns with favorites and new creations, like pickle pizza

The 31st annual Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair roared back to life this weekend with a classic slate of rides and carnival foods including a crazy concoction — pickle pizza — joining the midway culinary experience.

The fair kicked off Friday and runs through this coming Saturday.

Following a fatal shooting last year, there's extra security planned, organizers announced on Facebook. The added precautions include extra security, more cameras, bag checks and metal detector screenings before entering the gate.

"Our goal is to keep things running as fast and efficient as possible, but you may want to allow some extra time to enter the gate especially if you are arriving at a peak time," the social media post stated. "As a reminder there are absolutely no weapons allowed on the Fairgrounds property."

James E. Strates Shows is back this year with a midway of rides, games and shows.

Among the more unique food offerings will be pickle pizza, making its debut this year at the fair.

“It’s no surprise that Danville Pittsylvania County customers love to eat," Marty Biniasz, a spokesperson for Strates Shows, wrote in a news release.

Concessioners Doug and Laurie Dills — a couple with a fitting last name — came up with the pickle pizza creation. It's made with hand-tossed dough, a special dill-flavored dressing sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and dill seasoning, a news release stated.

Then, layered on top are thin slices of bright green pickles.

“What sets Strates Shows midway food apart is the quality of the ingredients used and the freshness of the final product served to the fairgoer,” said Biniasz. “Most of the menu items are made to order in front of the customer. Additionally, due to the volume of product sold, new batches are always in production.”

In addition to pizza, other time-honored carnival favorites will be part of fare including corn dogs, Italian sausage with peppers and onions, funnel cakes and deep fried Oreos.

The Strates Shows, a 99-year-old family owned and operated outdoor amusement and carnival business, is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, according to a news release.

The business recently listed its top-10 rides based on ticket scans from last year's Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

At No. 10 is Zero Gravity, where patrons stand against the wall as the ride begins to spin at dizzying speeds. As the ride pivots vertically, the g-forces kick in and pin riders in place. Coming in at No. 9 is The Wacky Worm, known as the the perfect “first coaster” for young riders as colorful caterpillar.

Jumbo’s Flying Elephants ranked as the No. 8 ride. For No. 7, the Dream Wheel posts a panoramic view of the midway from 72 feet above the ground while riding in a family-sized gondola.

For the experience of the ultimate sensation of speed, The Claw comes in at No. 6. The ever-famous Merry-Go-Round, a carousel constructed by the legendary Allan Herschell Company, is a time-honored classic at Now. 5.

A driver's license isn't required for the No. 4 top ride with the Scooter/Bumper Cars.

At No. 3, the Sky Flyer is a 98-foot-high vertical swing can be seen “dancing in the sky.” As 24 riders slowly rise to the top, the tower begins to rotate and centrifugal force kicks in.

Music, lights and sounds keeps the action spinning on the No. 2 ride of Muzik Express.

Topping the list of the favorite ride is the Giant Wheel, known as the "king of the midway." At 105 feet in height, it dominates the fairgrounds and the surround community.

Learn more about the fair online at dpcfairgrounds.com.