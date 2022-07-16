Danville, Pittsylvania County in medium community level for COVID-19

Danville and Pittsylvania County — now in the medium community level for COVID-19 — are surrounded to the north and east by localities in the highest designation, the latest sign a more than two-year battle with the coronavirus is finding new ways to spread.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District continues in a slow-growth trajectory, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reported Friday. That means caseloads in general are growing, but not at the level to be considered a surge.

The community level rating is a way the Centers for Disease Control tracks the burden of the virus on health care facilities. When an area reaches the high level, it triggers the recommendation for mask-wearing for indoor public places, even though the public appetite for face coverings has all but disappeared.

The medium level suggests people who are at high-risk for illnesses should consider wearing a mask.

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are reporting about 30 new COVID-19 cases a day.

The local districts' positivity rate also continues an upward march, now at nearly 24%. That figure measures the positive results against all COVID-19 tests administrated and reported to the health department.

In the past, increasing positivity preceded a bump in cases.

On Friday, Sovah Health was treating about 10 patients for COVID-19 on its campuses in Danville and Martinsville, a slight drop from a week ago. But overall in Virginia, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have tripled since a low-mark in April.

In an era with pandemic fatigue is now the norm, many COVID-19 infections are going undetected. Now-popular at-home test kits are skewing the real picture of illnesses since those positive tests aren't reported to the Virginia Department of Health.

In fact, UVa officials now believe that for every one COVID-19 case reported, there are six to 10 others that run under the radar.

Also, surveillance of wastewater is showing increased viral loads consistent with levels in February.

These factors — combined with new variants — converge to point to a possible upward tick in illnesses in the coming months.

Official cases now — likely a vast undercounting — are still "far higher" than last summer, according to UVa's report.

"Given the trajectories of neighboring states, we may be in the beginnings of another surge," researchers said in the report.

But as a local epidemiologist said last week, the landscape is far different now-a-days.

Krysta "McKenna" Luzynski, with the Virginia Department of Health, cited new antivirals, vaccines available for children and abundant supplies of at-home testing and reasons for a new era in the pandemic fight.

"These advances allow us to enjoy a return to normalcy that we did not have last summer," she told the Resister & Bee. "However, we cannot completely forget about the virus just yet."

That's because new subvariants — called BA.4 and BA.5 — are now dominant in Virginia. These are tweaked versions of the original omicron offspring of the coronavirus.

Also in a Friday update, the Virginia Department of Health listed a new outbreak at Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation on its dashboard. There are 13 cases associated with an outbreak reported on June 6. Health officials have previously said data delays often are the culprit for the lag in this dashboard's reporting.

Three more residents of the local health district have died of COVID-19: Two in Danville and one from Pittsylvania County. In all, 497 lives have been lost at the hands of the coronavirus since the first local fatality was reported in March 2020.