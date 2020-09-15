Danville, Pittsylvania County look to bring together their economic development efforts

If the board were to vote in favor, Danville City Council would plan to make a similar move at a future meeting, Larking said.

"We wanted to first see what they [board of supervisors] adopted and mirror what they're doing," Larking said.

The alliance would include city and county officials, economic development directors, representatives from local colleges and schools and leaders from local organizations.

The group would be overseen by a leadership council that would include the city manager, county administrator, the CEO of the Danville Regional Foundation, the executive director of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, the president of the chamber of commerce and two industry leaders.

"The purpose of the leadership council is to provide guidance and strategy to those groups in order to assist our economic development efforts," Larking said.

Board of Supervisors Chair Bob Warren said he was excited about the idea because it would expand input to more stakeholders.

"The alliance will do a lot of that," Warren said during the State of the Region meeting.