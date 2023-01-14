Danville, Pittsylvania County now in high community level for COVID-19

For the first time in months, Danville and Pittsylvania County have shifted into the high community level for COVID-19, bringing back the recommendation for face masks in public spaces.

Coupled with a steady caseload of infections, it drives home one simple fact: the coronavirus hasn't gone anywhere.

And the flu — while not raging as it was last month — is still around.

"We want people to enjoy living, so there is no need to obsess over it, but these viruses are still out there," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday. "Remember there are things you can do to protect yourself and those you love."

At the top of that list for Gunn-Nolan is to stay home when sick.

"What I mean is, don't go to the store if you are ill," she said. "Don't go to work if you are ill. Don't send a sick child to school."

It just takes one person in a crowd to spread a virus to many, especially when cold weather drives most people inside.

Even if someone shows just slight symptoms — like having a cough or runny nose — testing is the best course of action, she said.

"Even if that test is negative, consider a mask while your symptoms persist," she recommended.

“COVID-19 has taken a toll on hundreds throughout our community," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said Friday. "Everyone should continue to remain concerned until we see these deaths reach the lowest possible level as a result of this virus.”

The local mask recommendation surfaces from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's calculation of community levels: low, medium and high. Danville and Pittsylvania County joined the list of 65 localities in Virginia with high community levels, encompassing more than 3 million residents, according to the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.

“Based on their individual health and risk factors, residents may decide that they want to add additional mitigation measures to their COVID-19 prevention practices,” said health department epidemiologist Krysta “McKenna” Luzynski.

For masks, CDC specifically recommends a well-fitting version like N95 or KN95.

UVa reported that while weekly cases remained high, they appear to have plateaued in Virginia. Another encouraging sign is the somewhat slowing of the number of patients in statewide hospitals.

Locally, Sovah Health-Danville was treating about a dozen people for COVID-19 on Friday, the same as about a week again.

The largest worry for complications are associated with people 65 and older and those who may have pre-existing medical issues like high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease, according to Linda M. Scarborough, a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Health.

"It is also important to note that young, healthy people can also become very ill or develop complications from COVID-19,” Luzynski wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

Gunn-Nolan echoed the "rising concern" about people in their 20s and 30s developing problems. For example, some young residents are discharged from the hospital and still have to have oxygen.

Variants

The predicted surge of illnesses comes as no surprise to local experts who've seen the same situation for the last two years.

"We see this every year at this time — a post-holiday bump," Gunn-Nolan said.

And just like last year, an altered version of the coronavirus is making its round.

Subvariants XBB and XBB.1.5 — offspring of the omicron version that produced record-breaking cases last winter — are dominant and growing in Virginia, UVa reported Friday.

UVa this week paused projections on COVID-19 as scientists work on genomic surveillance and short-term forecasts. Previously, the organization suggested the peak of this winter's surge would arrive this week, but locally the elevated rates may linger a while longer.

“Despite the holidays being over, we are expecting to continue to see a spike in the COVID-19 cases as crowds continue to gather for Super Bowl parties and other events next month," Spillmann said. "Hopefully by March we will begin to see the numbers decrease once again."

The new variants may be compounding the forecasts. There are no signs — so far — the strains cause more severe illnesses, but they can infect people who had prior immunity.

Simply put, even someone who recently suffered a bout with COVID-19 could be come sick again.

Vaccines

When asked why vaccination rates are sharply lower than than other time during the pandemic, Scarborough pointed to misinformation — in addition to pandemic fatigue.

“In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, more than 62% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine," Luzynski reported.

When just looking people 65 and older, that figure jumps to more than 82%.

"Some people may believe that they have enough protection with just the primary series or with having been previously infected with COVID-19," she said.

But, that's no longer the case.

That's why she suggests residents call their local health department for bivalent vaccine, the latest shot that targets not only the original strain of COVID-19, but the omicron versions also.

"This new vaccine will offer the most protection against serious illness and hospitalization from the latest variants of COVID-19,” Luzynski said.

Gunn-Nolan said residents around the region have simply gotten "weary of hearing about" COVID-19 and vaccines, also citing pandemic fatigue as a reason for low uptake on boosters.

"Vaccines continue to be a means of decreasing your risk of death from flu or COVID-19 — they are still vital here," she said.

“Even those who are vaccinated can still get sick, but it can make a difference whether you are hospitalized or not or even between life and death," Spillmann stressed, also noting being up-to-date on vaccines keeps others safe.

"Just keep in mind that you can get the virus anywhere and being vaccinated can make the difference,” he said.