Danville, Pittsylvania County record most daily COVID-19 cases since March

Danville and Pittsylvania County on Wednesday recorded the most daily COVID-19 cases since March 11, and another death from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus brought the toll to 230.
Between both localities, 35 new infections were added in Wednesday morning’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, the most since the trend shifted to more vaccines and fewer cases. The latter trend is now reversed.
Now, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is averaging about 17 new cases per day, a dramatic rise from only two new infections in July.
Across Virginia, 1,717 new cases were added Wednesday based on data received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, also marking the highest number since mid-March.
The increase mirrors the direction the nation is heading as the powerful delta variant — an altered version of the coronavirus first discovered in India — sweeps across the still mostly unvaccinated landscape. Fewer than half the adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots or just one of the Johnson & Johnson version.
When factoring in children, less than 40% of the population in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is vaccinated.
As the infection spreads, more are being hospitalized. On Tuesday, Sovah Health-Danville was treating 10 COVID-19 patients, up from only three Friday.
“As a physician, it is devastating to witness a patient begging for a vaccine when it is too late,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer at Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee last week.
Gunn-Nolan said she is concerned about the upward trend of cases and fears there’s a potential for a surge in COVID-19 locally.
“We continue to urge all community members who are able to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” she said.
It’s still possible for someone who’s fully vaccinated to catch COVID-19, but the risk of hospitalization or death “is significantly decreased with the vaccine,” Gunn-Nolan said.
“With the growing concern both here and nationwide, we continue to ensure the COVID-19 protocols developed over the last year are appropriate, applicable, and align with our current practices,” hospital spokesperson Hailey Fowlkes said.
Sovah Health hasn’t imposed restrictions on visitor policies that loosened when caseloads drop, but neighboring Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital started restrictions Wednesday with climbing cases along the Southside.
High-risk areas
Danville and Pittsylvania County are both in categories deemed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to indicate the virus is spreading rapidly.
By standards changed last week, the CDC recommends local residents — even those fully vaccinated — wear masks indoors while around others. In fact, all of Southside Virginia falls under the areas covered by the new mask recommendations.
Pittsylvania County’s positivity rate, while dropping slightly, was at 20.79% as of Wednesday, according to the CDC. That means that more than 1 in 5 people who are tested for COVID-19 yield a positive result. Danville’s rate was at 9.84%, still higher than the 5% threshold established by the CDC to show the virus is under control in a locality.
Death
The COVID-19-caused death of Pittsylvania County woman in her 50s was reported Wednesday morning, but she likely died a few weeks ago.
It was one of only five deaths recorded across the state Wednesday.
Fatalities aren’t loaded into an online database until the health department receives an official death certificate indicated COVID-19 was a cause. That process itself can take weeks.
The department also cautions deaths — and cases — are subject to change after a review process. That’s happened previously when a resident’s address was listed as a long-term care facility instead of the actual home outside the health district.