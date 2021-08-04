Danville, Pittsylvania County record most daily COVID-19 cases since March

Danville and Pittsylvania County on Wednesday recorded the most daily COVID-19 cases since March 11, and another death from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus brought the toll to 230.

Between both localities, 35 new infections were added in Wednesday morning’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, the most since the trend shifted to more vaccines and fewer cases. The latter trend is now reversed.

Now, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is averaging about 17 new cases per day, a dramatic rise from only two new infections in July.

Across Virginia, 1,717 new cases were added Wednesday based on data received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, also marking the highest number since mid-March.

The increase mirrors the direction the nation is heading as the powerful delta variant — an altered version of the coronavirus first discovered in India — sweeps across the still mostly unvaccinated landscape. Fewer than half the adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots or just one of the Johnson & Johnson version.

When factoring in children, less than 40% of the population in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is vaccinated.