Danville, Pittsylvania County record nine deaths this week as cases begin to decline

Danville and Pittsylvania County added nine new deaths from COVID-19 over the last week, but caseloads appear to finally be slowly retreating in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Deaths are known as a lagging indicator on the pulse of the pandemic. The health department reports the delay between increase infections and a rise in death is multi-pronged. First, it’s because on average death occurs about a week or more after someone becomes sick with COVID-19.
When someone does succumb to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus it then takes a few more weeks before it’s finally recorded in a statewide database.
“Each death certificate is reviewed carefully according to stringent criteria by a subject matter expert which takes additional time,” health officials wrote in a Virginia Department of Health blog post last month.
Simply put, while the new fatalities were recorded this week, they likely occurred at least two or more weeks ago.
Of the nine new deaths — six men and three women — five were Danville residents and the other four lived in Pittsylvania County. Their ages ranged from 40s to 80 or older.
As of Friday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District was averaging 41 new infections a day, a drop from 59 at the beginning of the month. Even with the decline in the seven-day average, the current rate still compares with a time in mid-February.
Up until this week cases were still growing in Danville and Pittsylvania County, moving in the opposite direction of the rest of the state.
In another potential sign the worst of the current wave may be waning, Pittsylvania County’s positivity rate has dropped to 15.85% from as high as 30% recently. That figure calculates the positive results against the over all tests administered. Even at 15%, that’s still much higher than the Centers for Disease Control’s 5% threshold it uses to determine if the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a community.
Danville’s positivity level also has dipped to 16.83%.
Southside Virginia — along with most of Virginia — remains locked in a high-risk area for COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC. The federal agency uses four levels — low, moderate, substantial and high — to categorize the virus-spreading risk for localities throughout the nation.
For areas in the substantial and high zones, the CDC recommends residents wear face coverings for indoor public spaces.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak and 22 cases emerged this week in a congregate setting, a category that includes a wide variety of places like businesses, churches and community gatherings.
In addition, another death was linked to an outbreak, according to the health department’s dashboard.
State health officials do not comment or provide details when cases spread in congregate settings. However, for long-term care homes, schools, daycare facilities and other areas licensed by the health department, a weekly outbreak dashboard provides public-facing data.
In Friday’s update, there’s were no active current outbreak in any of those areas for Danville or Pittsylvania County.
Schools
Dan River Region schools continue to grapple with students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19, but those figures also appear to be slowing.
As of Friday afternoon, only nine students and one staff member of Danville Public Schools had an active case of the virus. In Pittsylvania County, 28 students and four school employees were listed as active.
For three consecutive days this week, Danville Community College has reported a student with COVID-19 positive test. However, on those three occasions, the health department determined no one else was exposed, according to its online dashboard.
Averett University had two COVID-19 cases in isolation Friday. Including students and employees, 69% of Averett’s campus is fully vaccinated and another 16% have had at least one dose. Only 16% of students and 4% of workers are unvaccinated.
A vaccine or exemption is now a requirement for both employment and enrollment in the spring semester, Cassie Jones, a spokesperson for Averett, told the Register & Bee last month.