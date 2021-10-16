Danville, Pittsylvania County record nine deaths this week as cases begin to decline

President Joe Biden touted the progress his administration has made in battling COVID-19 Thursday, as he stressed the need to continue vaccinating Americans who have not yet received their shots.

Danville and Pittsylvania County added nine new deaths from COVID-19 over the last week, but caseloads appear to finally be slowly retreating in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deaths are known as a lagging indicator on the pulse of the pandemic. The health department reports the delay between increase infections and a rise in death is multi-pronged. First, it’s because on average death occurs about a week or more after someone becomes sick with COVID-19.

When someone does succumb to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus it then takes a few more weeks before it’s finally recorded in a statewide database.

“Each death certificate is reviewed carefully according to stringent criteria by a subject matter expert which takes additional time,” health officials wrote in a Virginia Department of Health blog post last month.

Simply put, while the new fatalities were recorded this week, they likely occurred at least two or more weeks ago.

Of the nine new deaths — six men and three women — five were Danville residents and the other four lived in Pittsylvania County. Their ages ranged from 40s to 80 or older.