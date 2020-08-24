Danville, Pittsylvania County schools begin virtually with few hiccups and a lot of hope

The desks sat empty and the halls remained quiet, except for the occasional teacher sharing technological insight with a colleague next door.
On the other side of the computer screen, backpacks were left draped over kitchen chairs and without their normal filling of books and binders and pencils.
Students and teachers across Danville Public Schools and Pittsylvania County Schools logged into virtual classrooms on Monday to officially start the academic year just as the last one ended: online.
Students took part from their homes or child care locations, and teachers reported to their individual classrooms — decorated despite there being no telling when students will be back.
Despite the medium of the instruction, it was school as usual for most on the first day.
“It was like normal classes, just virtual,” said Madison Syvanthong, a sixth grader at Bonner Middle School.
Not everybody in the house held the same opinion, though.
“It was weird, just seeing everybody on a computer,” said Austin Syvanthong, Madison’s brother and a fourth grader at Forest Hills Elementary.
Given more time to evaluate his day, Austin was more receptive to the notion of learning from home.
“I liked it a lot better than actually going to the school,” he said. “It was a lot easier and there were a lot more breaks.”
The siblings agreed that they missed their friends, but they were less distracted without them around.
As school divisions mulled over their reopening plans during the summer months, all sorts of stakeholders had opinions on the feasibility of virtual learning. Monday provided the first look at the concept in action.
“I’m not as stressed as I thought I would have been,” said Erica Skiddle, a sixth grade math teacher at Chatham Middle School.
Skiddle and her colleague, Elizabeth Kueng, an eighth grade language arts teacher at Chatham Middle School, both praised the school’s principal Julia Boles and other administrators for creating a seamless transition to the school year.
“I think the way she has set things up has really helped the teachers to not stress about it,” Skiddle said. “I’ve actually been pretty relaxed about it.”
For the first day in her language arts class, Kueng (pronounced “King”) had students write a letter to their future selves. She asked them to think about their goals for the year and how they feel starting the eighth grade online. Students will read their letters at the end of the school year.
“Even though I wasn’t able to be face-to-face with them, I feel like I still got a really cool understanding of their personalities and I heard their individual voices through their responses,” Kueng said. “I’m excited to continue learning virtually and getting to know them through that format.”
At Chatham Elementary School, first-year teacher Makenna Harris got the parents of her third grade students set up with the lesson plan for the day and made herself available to meet or talk if they had any questions.
Harris said she posted extra learning resources like YouTube videos or PowerPoint activities to her Google Classroom folder or the ClassDojo app to help parents throughout the process.
“We’re still having a little bit of trouble with parents struggling to be able to teach their kids,” Harris said. “We completely understand because we’re the ones that should be doing it right now.”
In Cary Wright’s English classes at Galileo Magnet High School, he introduced the students to the subject matter while making sure everybody could find their way around the learning management system.
“Just trying to get them used to their tools that they have at their disposal that we’re going to be using on a daily basis while we’re also trying to build our relationships and learn who each other are,” he said.
Though the technology worked well for him to connect with his students on the first day, Wright — motivated by his summer reading of “Ready Player One,” a science fiction novel based in 2045 when all education is online — said he hopes to continue bringing a human element to the learning environment.
“I’m excited to show that, yes, I can still be relevant in this modern world,” Wright said.
For some, the value of in-person learning might be hard to replicate.
George Washington High School senior Isaiah Pritchett said he enjoys being in the classroom and working “hands-on.”
“It’s going to take some time for me to adjust, but I think I can do it,” he said. “I wish we were in school, but sometimes you can’t control what goes on in the world.”
From the student perspective, one noticeable difference from the virtual ending of the last school year and the virtual start to this one is the access to teachers.
Pritchett said the first day was “way more interactive” than school was in March, and Madison Syvanthong echoed a similar sentiment.
“It was different than the end because we only met once,” she said. “They sent us packets and stuff to work on, but it wasn’t live.”
Though elements of the school year are surely new, one thing teachers and students can take solace in is that everybody is learning how to navigate it all together. Harris expressed her gratitude for her fellow teachers as they offer support during her first year of teaching.
“We’re all working together trying to figure out the best way to reach the kids,” she said. “We’re all in the same boat right now.”
Reasonable progress was made on the first day. Now attention turns to being prepared for the future.
In addition to preparing incrementally more complex lesson plans — this week is exponents in Skiddle’s class; next week is positive numbers and negative numbers — teachers hope to continue building bonds with students as best they can without actually being in the same room.
“Hopefully at some point we’ll get to continue those relationships in person once it’s safe,” Kueng said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.