Danville, Pittsylvania County schools begin virtually with few hiccups and a lot of hope

“Even though I wasn’t able to be face-to-face with them, I feel like I still got a really cool understanding of their personalities and I heard their individual voices through their responses,” Kueng said. “I’m excited to continue learning virtually and getting to know them through that format.”

At Chatham Elementary School, first-year teacher Makenna Harris got the parents of her third grade students set up with the lesson plan for the day and made herself available to meet or talk if they had any questions.

Harris said she posted extra learning resources like YouTube videos or PowerPoint activities to her Google Classroom folder or the ClassDojo app to help parents throughout the process.

“We’re still having a little bit of trouble with parents struggling to be able to teach their kids,” Harris said. “We completely understand because we’re the ones that should be doing it right now.”

In Cary Wright’s English classes at Galileo Magnet High School, he introduced the students to the subject matter while making sure everybody could find their way around the learning management system.