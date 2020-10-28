Danville, Pittsylvania County schools closed Thursday as tropical storm threat grows

With forecasts predicting tropical storm conditions, Danville and Pittsylvania County schools will be closed on Thursday.

There will be no virtual instruction or food truck services in Danville Public Schools due to the potential for power outages. Employees are asked to follow code 1.

Pittsylvania County Schools also will be closed on Thursday. Employees there are asked to follow plan C.

UPDATE: Schools close as Dan River Region braces for tropical storm conditions Zeta — a powerful late-season storm named after a letter in the Greek alphabet — is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Southside Virginia on Thursday.