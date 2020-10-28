 Skip to main content
Danville, Pittsylvania County schools closed Thursday as tropical storm threat grows
Danville, Pittsylvania County schools closed Thursday as tropical storm threat grows

With forecasts predicting tropical storm conditions, Danville and Pittsylvania County schools will be closed on Thursday.

There will be no virtual instruction or food truck services in Danville Public Schools due to the potential for power outages. Employees are asked to follow code 1.

Pittsylvania County Schools also will be closed on Thursday. Employees there are asked to follow plan C.

