Danville, Pittsylvania County schools closed Thursday as tropical storm threat grows

With forecasts predicting tropical storm conditions, Danville and Pittsylvania County schools will be closed on Thursday.
There will be no virtual instruction or food truck services in Danville Public Schools due to the potential for power outages. Employees are asked to follow code 1.
Pittsylvania County Schools also will be closed on Thursday. Employees there are asked to follow plan C.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Zeta (all times CDT):
Zeta — a powerful late-season storm named after a letter in the Greek alphabet — is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Southside Virginia on Thursday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.