Danville-Pittsylvania industrial authority to spend $4.5 million to move an electric line at its megasite

Appalachian Power is going to move a mile-long electric line from a graded pad at the Southern Virginia Megasite to help improve the value of the property.

The Danvillle-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority wanted the line moved from a 200-acre pad at Berry Hill to reduce risk for companies interested in the site and to get certification for the park.

"We're in the process of getting certified at the megasite," Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said. "That [the electric line] disrupts the continuity of the property."

With a private easement running through the site, "some companies would view that as being a risk," Rowe said.

An industry interested in bringing a large-scale project would not want to wait for the line to be moved, which, Rowe said, could be completed in six months.

"It speeds up the time that it would take for a business to be built on the property, should there be a large business that would want to locate there," Danville City Manager Ken Larking said.

This 3,500-acre uncertified megasite in southwestern Pittsylvania County is owned by RIFA, a joint entity that includes Danville and Pittsylvania County.

