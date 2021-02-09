Danville-Pittsylvania industrial authority to spend $4.5 million to move an electric line at its megasite

Appalachian Power is going to move a mile-long electric line from a graded pad at the Southern Virginia Megasite to help improve the value of the property.
The Danvillle-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority wanted the line moved from a 200-acre pad at Berry Hill to reduce risk for companies interested in the site and to get certification for the park.
"We're in the process of getting certified at the megasite," Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said. "That [the electric line] disrupts the continuity of the property."
With a private easement running through the site, "some companies would view that as being a risk," Rowe said.
An industry interested in bringing a large-scale project would not want to wait for the line to be moved, which, Rowe said, could be completed in six months.
"It speeds up the time that it would take for a business to be built on the property, should there be a large business that would want to locate there," Danville City Manager Ken Larking said.
This 3,500-acre uncertified megasite in southwestern Pittsylvania County is owned by RIFA, a joint entity that includes Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The Virginia Tobacco Commission is providing a $4.5 million deferred, low-interest loan for the project. RIFA then would provide those dollars to Appalachian Power.
The loan is deferred for up to 10 years, meaning that if a company locates at the padded site within a decade, Appalachian Power would repay the loan, Rowe said. An industry at the site and using power would allow Appalachian to recoup the project's cost, Rowe said.
"RIFA feels confident that there will be a large user on the site that would result in Appalachian reimbursing RIFA for that cost," Larking said.
The RIFA board voted, 4-0, during its meeting Monday to enter into an agreement with Appalachian Power for preliminary engineering, design and environmental work on the project, pending legal counsel review and approval.
As for certification of the site, Rowe said officials expect that to happen within the next couple of months.
Although the site has Tier 5 certification from the state, RIFA also is seeking certification from Quest Site Solutions - formerly McCallum Sweeney - in Greenville, South Carolina.
"They're a highly regarded site consultant group that has a high track record of being associated with large, transformative site projects," Rowe said.
Certification lets companies know "you've done due diligence" at a site to minimize risk for businesses locating there, Rowe said.