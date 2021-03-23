Danville plans step up efforts to address homelessness in city

Danville officials are examining ways to reduce homelessness in the city.
City staff has met and will hold more meetings to determine the extent of homelessness in Danville and what can be done about it.
The city’s move to look into the matter came after Danville City Councilman James Buckner proposed the idea of creating “pop-up” shelters for homeless people in the city during City Council’s meeting March 2.
“That’s what prompted the discussion,” City Manager Ken Larking said Tuesday.
During the meeting, Buckner said Los Angeles recently opened up pop-up shelters and he believes Danville could do the same.
When asked about the idea, Larking said the city would look at an overall, comprehensive solution to homeless — of which pop-up shelters could possibly be a part, he added.
“We don’t even know if that’s going to be one of the solutions,” he said. “That is way down the road. We’ve got to get our hands wrapped around the issue and understand what the issue is.”
The city would also have to figure out a way to pay for such an initiative, he added.
As for pop-up shelters, officials would not only have to decide how to fund them, but where to find space and how to maintain them, said Tess Moss, chair of the board for House of Hope.
“There are a whole lot of variables to look at,” said Moss, who is also an adult protective services supervisor with the Danville Department of Social Services.
Exploring the issue
Buckner told the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday he was glad the city is exploring the issue.
“I wouldn’t say Danville has a huge homeless problem, but there are several folks in our area that are doing without,” Buckner said. “I think, as a city, we should do everything we can to look out for our brothers and sisters.”
Steve Schilbe, who manages House of Hope, said he has seen no change in the number of homeless people coming into his shelter the last couple of years.
“I have not seen any dramatic increase or decrease in our population,” Schilbe said Tuesday.
There were six guests staying at House of Hope on Tuesday, he said.
“That changes day-to-day,” Schilbe said, adding that House of Hope can accommodate up to 16 guests. “We average about six to 10. It fluctuates day-to-day.”
The shelter reached full capacity, occasionally, he said.
“It’s not very often, but we’ve filled up before,” Schilbe said.
Homeless count
On any given day, there are at least 25 homeless people in Danville and Pittsylvania County, according to a 2020 point-in-time count collected by the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition in Rocky Mount.
Alfrieta Bennett, who operates Grace’s House, a service for homeless people, said the city has not contacted her about the issue.
Grace’s House, which currently offers its services at a home on Park Avenue while work is being done on a future permanent location on Jefferson Street, served about 10-12 homeless women and children last year, Bennett said.
“I am going to keep doing what I’m doing,” she said.
As for House of Hope, Moss said the facility could use more room for families. There is currently one room for a small family with two children, while the other spaces are for individuals.
Additional families are usually put up in a hotel, Moss said, adding that she would also like to see a case manager at House of Hope. That person could devote their time to finding resources to help homeless people find their own home or connect with mental health services.
“The case manager would provide services and resources to help that individual become more stable in their environment,” Moss said.
The executive director has performed those tasks, but House of Hope needs someone who could focus all their efforts there, she added.
The department of social services is usually a good place for homeless people to go to for getting a start on receiving assistance, Larking said. The goal is to get them on the path to finding a permanent location, he added.
As for Buckner, he doesn’t plan on resting until the city does something to solve, or reduce, homelessness in Danville. Regulations on minimum square footage have been an obstacle when it comes to exploring options for tiny homes or pop-up shelters, he said.
“We’ll just stick with it until we find the solution that’s right for our area,” Buckner said.