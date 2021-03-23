Danville plans step up efforts to address homelessness in city

Danville officials are examining ways to reduce homelessness in the city.

City staff has met and will hold more meetings to determine the extent of homelessness in Danville and what can be done about it.

The city’s move to look into the matter came after Danville City Councilman James Buckner proposed the idea of creating “pop-up” shelters for homeless people in the city during City Council’s meeting March 2.

“That’s what prompted the discussion,” City Manager Ken Larking said Tuesday.

During the meeting, Buckner said Los Angeles recently opened up pop-up shelters and he believes Danville could do the same.

When asked about the idea, Larking said the city would look at an overall, comprehensive solution to homeless — of which pop-up shelters could possibly be a part, he added.

“We don’t even know if that’s going to be one of the solutions,” he said. “That is way down the road. We’ve got to get our hands wrapped around the issue and understand what the issue is.”

The city would also have to figure out a way to pay for such an initiative, he added.