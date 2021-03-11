Danville police captain to join state group on mental health planning

A Danville police department captain has been tapped to serve on a state mental health planning organization.

Capt. Steve Richardson will be part of the Marcus Alert State Stakeholder Planning Group, a news release said. He was selected as one of 40 from more than 300 nominations.

“Marcus Alert” stands for “mental health awareness response and community understanding services." The goal of the group is to implement initiatives surrounding mental health, substance abuse and emergency management.

Specifically, Richardson will work to address "specialized law enforcement response to individuals involved in a behavioral health crisis" in a work group, the release stated.

“It is an honor to be chosen as a stakeholder on the Marcus Alert State Planning Group, representing law enforcement, mental health partners, emergency 911 dispatchers, public safety and those suffering from mental illness in the Danville area as we work to improve the overall response to mental health emergencies in Virginia,” Richardson said.