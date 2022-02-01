Danville Police Department aims to move to new building off Memorial Drive in March

The Danville Police Department will be moving into its new home off Memorial Drive next month.

Planning for the relocation process is already underway, said Danville Police Department Maj. Chris Wiles.

Components of the department — such as police records, administration and other sections of the department — will be moved separately but at the same time, Wiles said. Information technology will also be a big part of the move.

"It [IT] will take a couple of weeks to move," Wiles said at his office Monday morning.

Remaining work left to be done at the former Dan River Inc. executive offices at 2291 Memorial Drive include relocation of utilities and getting the heating-and-air system into gear, Wiles said.

"Once they get the utilities relocated and HVAC up and running," they'll be able to speed up final touches on the project, Wiles said. "We don't want to move anything until the building is ready to occupy."

Blair Construction is the contractor for the project.

Once the force begins moving to the new location, the department will temporarily work both from its current spot on Court Street and the new headquarters.

"There will be existing operations in both locations until we're moved in," Wiles said. "I suspect it will take weeks to transition the department."

The $17 million project is moving along as scheduled.

Work on the project has entailed clearing land behind the existing building of trees and construction of a new adjacent structure connected to the former executive building. The windows were also replaced.

The police station project is a combination of construction of a new building and historic restoration of the original Dan River building, which the city then will lease. The add-on building is about 15,000 square feet and includes a connector — or a hyphen — from both floors of the existing building to the newly built structure.

The addition will include locker rooms for officers, with the other two-thirds of the building to be a multi-purpose room for community events, graduations from the police academy, large meetings and other purposes, Wiles said.

The revamped main building will house the department's various offices, operational space, police records, patrol and investigations. In addition, there will more than 100 additional parking spaces at the property, Wiles said.

A new driveway — named Community Way — has been cut into the property and will eventually connect Bishop Avenue and Memorial Drive. The address will be 1 Community Way, Wiles said.

The headquarters' entrance will be at Bishop Avenue and Community Way, while the Memorial Drive end of the new driveway will be the exit, Wiles said.

Also, a third building with three bays will be along Community Way and used to provide service work for police vehicles, including electronic repairs to vehicle technology such as lights, radios and other items, Wiles said.

Before work began on the headquarters, the main Dan River Inc. building had what appeared to be 1970s-era interior, with beige and tan walls and faded and stained carpet. Scuffed and scraped dark-brown hardwood floors could also be seen.

Police officials expect the new headquarters to be more secure than the existing police location in the Municipal Building facing Court Street downtown.

Also, a courtyard where an outdoor community space will be located, will be used for public engagement.

"This is really going to be a game-changer for us," Wiles said of the new headquarters. "This is something that the department and the community will be extremely proud of. It's going to be first-class."

An overall space-needs assessment conducted for the city in 2016 found the Danville Police Department needed an extra 25,302 square feet of space. The department occupies about 13,482 square feet at the Municipal Building, Green Street, Third Avenue and beneath the Ruby B. Archie Public Library.

A second study, in 2018, found the department needs nearly 48,000 square feet to accommodate its 131 sworn personnel and 17 civilian staff. It also listed the Memorial Drive site as a recommended new location. The new location will add about 35,000 square feet toward that goal.

