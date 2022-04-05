Danville Police Department awarded accreditation

The Danville Police Department was awarded with accreditation from The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc on Saturday night in Orlando, Florida.

The process of review for accreditation through the commission began almost 2 1/2 years ago for the Danville Police Department and ended with a final hearing before the commissioners Saturday.

The Danville Police Department proved compliance through both policy and agency practices with the highest standards in the law enforcement profession throughout the accreditation process. CALEA requirements are centered on state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

CALEA accreditation is the gold standard in public safety.

The leadership of the Danville Police Department would like to thank all the men and women of the agency for representing the highest and best law enforcement has to offer, which made this award of accreditation possible.

The Danville Police Department would also like to thank the city of Danville leadership, community partners and citizens who help make the agency better every day with their ongoing support of efforts to engage the community and reduce crime. Many of those leaders, agencies partners and citizens took part in interviews during the CALEA review process and showed support at the December 2021 public hearing.

The Danville Police Department has been accredited through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission for more than 22 years and is now a dual-accredited agency with the award of accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.