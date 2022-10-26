Danville Police Department to host open house Nov. 5

The Danville Police Department will host an open house of its new headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 for the public.

This community event will allow residents to ask questions, speak with police officers and receive a tour of the new state-of-the art headquarters.

Light refreshments will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

The Danville Police Department Headquarters are located at 1 Community Way (2291 Memorial Drive). The new facility is located off Memorial Drive at the old Dan River Mills corporate offices. Residents are asked to use 2291 Memorial Drive via a GPS for driving directions.

Parking for the open house will be at the top of the hill in the front of the police department. To learn more, contact Jennifer Bowles, public relations specialist at 434-251-7331.

Also at the event, the department will have a a recruitment officer. The starting salary is $45,333 with a $5,000 sign-on bonus, and there is no residency requirement.

For more information on the hiring process, contact officer T. Russell at 434-204-2592 or via email at russett@danvilleva.gov.