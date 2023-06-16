The fifth annual Danville Police Department Youth Police Academy began Monday.

With 28 area cadets ages 9-17 in participation and 15 youth leaders, they learned this week what officers do on a daily basis, why their choices today will affect their tomorrow, how the department’s K-9 unit operates and defensive tactics.

Four volunteers also helped make the week possible.

The week opened with students learning more about the Danville Police Department’s officers, who introduced themselves to the students. Each officer told them what their badge number is along with their rank.

On Wednesday, officers J.D. Frost and S.T. Hairston brought their K-9s to the academy and demonstrated the skills of their dogs to the students. Rooster, a bloodhound trained to find people and narcotics, and is handled by Frost, sniffed out a trail based on a hat to find Hairston.

Dexter, a Bulgarian German shorthair pointer trained to find narcotics, sniffed three identical bags in a demonstration to the cadets before settling on the third bag as containing drugs.

Opening the third bag up, Hairston showed the cadets that Dexter had successfully found the hidden drugs and rewarded him with a ball.

Hairston also worked with the students Thursday to learn more about defensive tactics and training. The students also received a demonstration from the George Washington High School JROTC.

Next week, the students will learn about court proceedings with a tour at the Danville General District Court, visiting the Danville City Jail and seeing promotions take place on Tuesday at the Danville Police Department.