Danville Police Department's new crime prevention specialist serves as liaison with community

“We’ve taken on a lot of roles over the last 20, 30, 40 years that really aren’t police functions,” he said. “If you’re going to take resources away from the police, it needs to go somewhere — to service providers, social services, mental health practitioners — that are going to be equipped to handle some of those issues that police deal with on a day-to-day basis.”

Until that happens, locally or elsewhere, Booth said police departments must learn how to more appropriately respond to people with mental illnesses or people struggling with homelessness, among other things. Being more visible to the community, and establishing a greater sense of trust with that community, plays a significant part of that effort, and that’s where Foddrell comes in.

“A better way for us to improve our response model is to make sure that’s aligned with community needs,” Booth said.

In addition to strengthening the bond between the community and the police department through various engagement efforts, Foddrell said she wants to focus on helping formerly incarcerated individuals integrate back into society by connecting them with the resources that would allow them to find jobs or a place to live.