Danville Police Department's new crime prevention specialist serves as liaison with community

Ashtyn Foddrell grew up with a father who worked as a correctional officer, so she’s had her fair share of looks behind the badge to see the inner workings of the criminal justice system.
She graduated from Elon University last year with a degree in human services and a minor in criminal justice with hopes of finding a job that allowed her to follow her passions of community engagement and crime prevention.
She’s found that opportunity with the Danville Police Department, where she started last week as its crime prevention specialist, a civilian role that acts as a bridge builder between the community and the police department.
“I’ll figure out what the city needs by talking to the people,” Foddrell, 23, said, sitting inside her office at Danville’s Municipal Building, which houses the police department. “I’ll be making sure I can bridge that gap and be that liaison and the advocate for the people and the police department to make sure they’re coming together.”
She is also currently working toward a master’s degree online in public administration and nonprofit management through Marywood University in Pennsylvania.
Foddrell starts in her new role during a tumultuous summer for law enforcement.
Protests and demonstrations have sparked up across the country in response to specific incidents — such as the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta in June and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in March, just to name three — and the overall concepts of police brutality and the use of force, especially against people of color.
As the events have unfolded, public trust of police across the country has fallen, according to a Gallup poll released Aug. 12 that shows 48% of Americans have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in police, a figure that is down from 53% last year.
Foddrell recognizes the immediate challenges she will face in her role.
“Coming into this position, it’s ‘How can I make the police department better so we’re not facing problems like this here in Danville?’” she said, “as well as, ‘How can I bring the community to the police and help set up these interactions so they feel like they can gain trust and that they have people they can come to with problems?’”
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth is excited to welcome Foddrell and her ideas into the department. He said the intent to fill her role started before Floyd’s death in May, but she is arriving at the right time to help the city's police officers learn how to better connect with the community they serve.
“That’s how I envision Ashtyn’s role, to really help us become a better police department,” he said.
Booth said the incidents throughout the summer have highlighted the importance of the proper personnel responding to certain events. Some crowds of protesters around the country have called for governments to defund police departments in favor of reallocating resources elsewhere. Booth acknowledged that there was some merit to that idea.
“We’ve taken on a lot of roles over the last 20, 30, 40 years that really aren’t police functions,” he said. “If you’re going to take resources away from the police, it needs to go somewhere — to service providers, social services, mental health practitioners — that are going to be equipped to handle some of those issues that police deal with on a day-to-day basis.”
Until that happens, locally or elsewhere, Booth said police departments must learn how to more appropriately respond to people with mental illnesses or people struggling with homelessness, among other things. Being more visible to the community, and establishing a greater sense of trust with that community, plays a significant part of that effort, and that’s where Foddrell comes in.
“A better way for us to improve our response model is to make sure that’s aligned with community needs,” Booth said.
In addition to strengthening the bond between the community and the police department through various engagement efforts, Foddrell said she wants to focus on helping formerly incarcerated individuals integrate back into society by connecting them with the resources that would allow them to find jobs or a place to live.
Robert David Sr., Danville’s youth and gang violence prevention coordinator, said Foddrell will serve as a valuable resource for the entire community. He said Foddrell has already proven her ability to effect change by organizing the Rock the Block event — which connects local youth to organizations that want to help them on the path to a better future — as an intern with the Danville Regional Foundation in 2018.
“She came into a city and pulled resources together and created a great program that’s still sustainable, still existing,” David said. “I think she’ll be a great fit, and she’s got passion. In this business, you’ve gotta have passion.”
While Foddrell’s position tasks her with taking the pulse of the community at large, she believes she can reach out effectively to people of color in particular to learn how they are processing police actions this summer.
“I am a person of color myself, I identify with the Black community, and I understand where they’re coming from, I understand their concerns, and that’s why I'm in this position: To try to do the best I can to bridge those gaps,” she said.
Foddrell said she is glad the public is now taking a more concerted effort to learn about how police departments function. Foddrell understands there is much work to be done within the criminal justice system, and she’s glad to have a role that allows her to be an active participant in that process.
“I'm really excited because I want to see that change being made that needs to happen,” she said, “and I want to be a part of it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.