Danville police looking for missing 62-year-old woman

Danville police are searching for a missing 62-year-old woman.

Naomi Willis was reported missing Thursday morning by her family, authorities said in a news release. She was last seen Thursday morning on the Danville Riverwalk Trail near Dan Daniel Park wearing green pants and a tan shirt.

Willis is reported to have early stages of dementia and could possibly be lost, police said.

As of noon, a search was underway with help from the Danville Life Saving Crew and the Danville Fire Department.

If anyone has seen Willis or knows her location, they are asked to call 911 immediately.