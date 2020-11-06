Danville police: Man shot, airlifted with serious injuries early Friday morning

Authorities are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that seriously injured a 36-year-old man in what they call an isolated incident, the Danville Police Department reports.

It was shortly after midnight when officers responded to the 1600 block of North Main Street after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot, according to a news release. Police found the man outside suffering from several gunshot wounds and "quickly rendered life-saving first aid," the release stated.

He was transported from the scene and airlifted to Duke University Hospital where he was in serious condition, police report.

Working through the night, detectives determined the shooting occured in the 200 block of Bradley Road, which is close to the intersection with North Main Street.

Police report the suspect and victim knew each other and say this was an isolated incident.

They are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting. While authorities have identified the suspect, they did not release a name only saying more information will be "released when it becomes appropriate."

Anyone with information may call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.