Danville police receive grant to start program for repeat domestic calls

The Danville Police Department recently received a $91,550 grant to launch pilot program for repeat domestic calls.

The police department, which applied for the grant in March, will work with Drs. Rachel and Roberto Santos from Radford University and Haven of the Dan River Region, a nonprofit group that brings awareness to domestic violence and sexual assault, for the new program.

The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services — known as the COPS Office — awarded the grant, according to a news release.

The program intends to mix crime data analysis and what the department calls a "problem-solving approach" to identify potential victims or problematic domestic situations, police said.

The department reports that domestic-related incidents account for the single-largest category of calls for service, and also one of the most dangerous. Over a three-year period from 2017 to 2019, Danville police responded to 2,663 calls involving domestic issues. Of those, 234 involved aggravated domestic assault, and four were domestic-related homicides.

Police will use the money for tailored training for officers, the release states.

