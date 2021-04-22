Danville police searching for missing 36-year-old last seen near hospital

The Danville Police Department is searching for a missing 36-year-old woman.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Angel Marie Ransom was last seen at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in Sovah Health-Danville emergency department, police wrote in a news release.
Ransom, who has a physical disability and mental health issues, was last seen wearing dark gray sweat pants and sweat shirt, black shoes with white bottom and a yellow bib, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.