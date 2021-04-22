Danville police searching for missing 36-year-old last seen near hospital

The Danville Police Department is searching for a missing 36-year-old woman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Angel Marie Ransom was last seen at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in Sovah Health-Danville emergency department, police wrote in a news release.

Ransom, who has a physical disability and mental health issues, was last seen wearing dark gray sweat pants and sweat shirt, black shoes with white bottom and a yellow bib, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.