9:25 p.m. update: The missing 77-year-old woman has been safely located.

"The Danville Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance during this search," authorities wrote on social media.

No other details were provided.

Original story: The Danville Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman.

Authorities report Gay Nunn was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Franklin Turnpike.

Nunn is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, according to police. She has short salt-and-pepper hair.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy button-up shirt, blue jeans and dark-colored Sketchers shoes.

Police did not provide any other details in a Sunday evening news release.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer, reach out via social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.