Danville police searching for missing 79-year-old woman
breaking top story

Danville police searching for missing 79-year-old woman

Brenda Woody

Danville police are searching for 79-year-old Brenda Woody who was last seen Thursday.

 Danville Police Department

Authorities are searching for a missing 79-year-old Danville woman who has "multiple health conditions," the Danville Police Department reports.

Family members said they last spoke to Brenda Woody on Thursday afternoon.

Police believe Woody left in her red 2012 Fiat 500. The vehicle has a Virginia tag of UUM-1748, police reported.

"Woody has multiple health ​conditions and the Danville police and her family are concerned for her welfare," officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at (434) 799-6510.

