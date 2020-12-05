Danville police: Three die of suspected heroin-related overdoses in last week

Three residents have died of suspected heroin-related overdoses in the last week, the Danville Police Department reports.

"The three recent deaths serve as a reminder of the seriousness of opioid addiction," police wrote in a news release on Friday.

Since 2019, the Danville Police Department has partnered with Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Services — along with other agencies — to adress opioid addiction.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One way the groups are combating the problem is by tracking. That data shows 44 victims of non-fatal overdoses and six total deaths this year. Three of those occurred in the last week, police said.

In May, the city police department issued naloxone — an opioid-overdose antidote — to officers. Since then, police have used the it six times in what it calls "life-saving overdose situations."

Danville Police Department is reminding residents that officials will offer help and referrals to those with opioid addiction.

Anyone wanting help may ask any officer, go to the Sovah Health-Danville emergency room, or contact Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services 24-hours a day at 434-793-4922.