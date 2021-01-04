Danville police try to ID person of interest in Dec. 27 robbery

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying someone they call a person of interest in a Dec. 27 convenience store robbery.

The Danville Police Department reports a suspect robbed Carter’s Quick Shoppe at 3103 W. Main St. at about 8 a.m. Dec. 27, according to a news release. The suspect, according to a witness, is described as a 5-foot 6-inch tall Black man who was wearing a face mask, leather jacket and grey hoodie.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said he had a gun, but never displayed it. After taking cash and lottery tickets, he ran from the store.

Detectives developed a person of interest they are currently searching for.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.