 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danville police try to ID person of interest in Dec. 27 robbery
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Danville police try to ID person of interest in Dec. 27 robbery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robbert

Danville detectives developed a person of interest, shown in this surveillance photo, in a Dec. 27 robbery. 

 Police photo

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying someone they call a person of interest in a Dec. 27 convenience store robbery.

The Danville Police Department reports a suspect robbed Carter’s Quick Shoppe at 3103 W. Main St. at about 8 a.m. Dec. 27, according to a news release. The suspect, according to a witness, is described as a 5-foot 6-inch tall Black man who was wearing a face mask, leather jacket and grey hoodie.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said he had a gun, but never displayed it. After taking cash and lottery tickets, he ran from the store.

Detectives developed a person of interest they are currently searching for.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert