Danville prepares as tricky-to-forecast system could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday

Depending on the track of a tricky-to-forecast low-pressure system, Southern Virginia may see 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday.
With the threat of accumulating snow, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a winter weather advisory Friday.
Meteorologist Michael Sporer said Danville will see snow showers Friday morning, but the heaviest periods will not arrive until midday Friday, according to a news release from the city of Danville.
City crews plan to pretreat main roads, bridges and overpasses Thursday.
“The morning will not be so bad, but you will see conditions worsening later in the day,” Sporer said on Friday's storm system.
Temperatures will play a factor in the precipitation, meaning the area may see a mix of rain and snow at some point Friday.
In a forecast discussion, Blacksburg meteorologists said computer models are unsure how far north the snow will spread. Confidence is high for snow on the Virginia-North Carolina border, but forecasts diverge north of that line.
“There are a lot of moving parts with this system, but an all-rain situation is not likely,” Sporer said.
He urged residents to monitor the latest forecasts for any changes in track and timing.
With a wet snow forecast, that could weigh down power lines and lead to outages. Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said crews will be on standby through the weekend in the event of power outages.
If any resident or visitor needs shelter, they should call Danville's non-emergency number at 434-799-5111, option 8. Arrangements for shelter will be made.