Danville prepares as tricky-to-forecast system could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday

Depending on the track of a tricky-to-forecast low-pressure system, Southern Virginia may see 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday.

With the threat of accumulating snow, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a winter weather advisory Friday.

Meteorologist Michael Sporer said Danville will see snow showers Friday morning, but the heaviest periods will not arrive until midday Friday, according to a news release from the city of Danville.

City crews plan to pretreat main roads, bridges and overpasses Thursday.

“The morning will not be so bad, but you will see conditions worsening later in the day,” Sporer said on Friday's storm system.

Temperatures will play a factor in the precipitation, meaning the area may see a mix of rain and snow at some point Friday.

In a forecast discussion, Blacksburg meteorologists said computer models are unsure how far north the snow will spread. Confidence is high for snow on the Virginia-North Carolina border, but forecasts diverge north of that line.

“There are a lot of moving parts with this system, but an all-rain situation is not likely,” Sporer said.