Danville prepares for possible flooding with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias in forecast

Danville officials are preparing just in case there is any flooding from expected storms in the Dan River Region this week resulting from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said all of his department's electric crews will be on standby starting Monday morning.

"Everybody will be on call starting tomorrow morning, probably through Wednesday morning until we know what the damage looks like, if there is any," Grey told the Danville Register & Bee on Sunday.

The city's public works department will have trucks ready with barricades, barrels and detour signs in case of any flooding, said spokesman Arnold Hendrix.

Also, chainsaw crews will be prepared in case of fallen trees.

"They'll be ready to go and sent out to wherever needed," Hendrix said.

There's a flash flood watch from Monday evening to Tuesday evening in the Dan River Region, with a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night, said Dennis Sleighter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. The flash flood watch warns of up to 4 inches of rain and locally higher amounts.