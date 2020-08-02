Danville prepares for possible flooding with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias in forecast

Danville officials are preparing just in case there is any flooding from expected storms in the Dan River Region this week resulting from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said all of his department's electric crews will be on standby starting Monday morning.
"Everybody will be on call starting tomorrow morning, probably through Wednesday morning until we know what the damage looks like, if there is any," Grey told the Danville Register & Bee on Sunday.
The city's public works department will have trucks ready with barricades, barrels and detour signs in case of any flooding, said spokesman Arnold Hendrix.
Also, chainsaw crews will be prepared in case of fallen trees.
"They'll be ready to go and sent out to wherever needed," Hendrix said.
There's a flash flood watch from Monday evening to Tuesday evening in the Dan River Region, with a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night, said Dennis Sleighter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. The flash flood watch warns of up to 4 inches of rain and locally higher amounts.
The region can expect to see about a half-inch to three quarters of an inch of rain during the day Monday and an average of 1 to 2 more inches Monday night, Sleighter said.
Temperatures will reach a high of 84 Monday.
There's a 90% chance of rain Tuesday with a high near 80 and rainfall to average about 1 to 2 inches before the chance of more precipitation decreases to 30% Tuesday night, Sleighter said. The temperature is expected to drop to a low of 68 Tuesday night.
Sleighter pointed out that Monday's and Tuesday's heavier storms will break the routine summer pattern of heat during the day and showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon that fade.
"We're in that period where we have most days, with heating in the day and showers and thunderstorms in the the afternoon, and then the storms dissipate," he said. "That's a pretty typical summertime pattern."
But Monday and Tuesday, a large amount of moisture from Tropical Storm Isaias will interact with weather conditions in the Dan River Region, Sleighter said.
That tropical system will begin heading northeast Tuesday, he said.
"The middle of the week and heading into the weekend, we'll be back into that typical summertime pattern," Sleighter said.
Later in the week, the region can anticipate a high around 89 Wednesday and with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a 30% percent chance in the evening, he said.
There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday with a high near 87, and a 40% chance Thursday night with a low around 68.
Showers are also likely Friday night and Saturday, Sleighter said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.