Danville public safety agencies improve communications with other localities

Danville’s public safety agencies now have a means to better communicate with neighboring localities and the state to improve response during incidents.

Known as Comlinc, the statewide computerized system connects radio systems from various localities.

“It basically links 911 centers and radio systems together,” said Tim Duffer, a deputy chief with the Danville Fire Department.

The city’s public safety agencies, including the fire department and the Danville Police Department, connected with the system about a month ago, Duffer said.

Comlinc enables the city’s public safety agencies — in the event of an emergency that would require help from other areas — to communicate with those in neighboring localities including Pittsylvania and Halifax counties and any other agency connected to the system.

“Anytime you have better communication between agencies, the scene or any task will run smoother,” Duffer said.

Under Comlinc, the city’s public safety organizations can also communicate with the Virginia State Police and other state agencies. The state police and Danville police can open up a channel through the 911 center and patch themselves together, Duffer said.

“The goal is to have all public safety agencies to be hooked up to Comlinc,” Duffer said.

Connections, or patches, are made using voiceover internet protocol using a radio interoperability system, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“It is a system that enhances our interoperability between agencies,” Duffer said.

Under Danville’s old system, if the Danville Fire Department sought help from an agency in neighboring Pittsylvania County during an incident, responders here would have to wait until county personnel arrived to provide instructions. City personnel would either have to provide one of its radios to the responders when they arrived, or wait and give instructions face-to-face at the command post, Duffer said.

But under Comlinc, city responders can communicate with county personnel who are on their way and tell them what needs to be done before they arrive, Duffer said.

“We can call the state police dispatch center and they will unlock a channel to enable us to communicate with them,” Duffer said. “That allows the incident commander to give that truck instructions.”

The system also allows the county to do the same if city personnel are helping out in the county.

“That allows us to get instructions as we go into the county,” Duffer said. “It reduces response time and it takes away some of the confusion.”

Or if county law enforcement is pursuing a suspect into the city, county deputies can notify the police department, he said.

“The county can open up its channel and the city can open its channel and the two officers can talk on the radio system,” Duffer said.

The system is also used by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Health and other agencies, Duffer said.

So far, the fire department has not used the Comlinc system for an incident and workers are still being trained on how to use it, Duffer said.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking pointed out that communication is vital, especially during emergency situations.

“Communication is, of course, extremely important when it comes to public safety,” Larking said. “The ability of us to communicate with our partners in the region in a more efficient way will make us better able to serve.”

Not only does the system streamline response during emergencies, it provides an alternate means of communication if phones are down, Duffer said.

“We can talk via radio ... or text via computer terminals,” he said.

There has also been an upgrade to 911 equipment and the department is in the process of creating a back-up 911 center at the new police headquarters at 1 Community Way off Memorial Drive.

“If this building [at 600 Lynn Street] is compromised, we have another place in the city to operate,” Duffer said.