Danville Public Schools names Catherine Magouyrk as interim superintendent

Danville Public Schools named Catherine Magouyrk, a former superintendent of Manassas City Public Schools, as interim superintendent during Thursday’s school board meeting.

Magouyrk served as superintendent in Manassas from July 2012 until her retirement in June 2018. She has 38 years of experience in public education, including time as a high school math teacher, assistant principal, principal and district administrator. Prior to serving in Manassas, Magouyrk was the associate superintendent for student achievement and leadership with the Douglas County School System in Georgia.

“The Danville Public School Board welcomes Dr. Magouyrk to Danville Public Schools and to our community,” School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs said in a statement released following the meeting. “We are thrilled to partner with someone with her level of experience and expertise during this transition.”

The need for a new superintendent stems from Stanley Jones’ resignation from the position on June 11. His last day with the district was June 30, and he was announced the next day as the associate superintendent for instruction at Stafford County Public Schools in Northern Virginia.