Danville Public Schools names Catherine Magouyrk as interim superintendent

Danville Public Schools named Catherine Magouyrk, a former superintendent of Manassas City Public Schools, as interim superintendent during Thursday’s school board meeting.
Magouyrk served as superintendent in Manassas from July 2012 until her retirement in June 2018. She has 38 years of experience in public education, including time as a high school math teacher, assistant principal, principal and district administrator. Prior to serving in Manassas, Magouyrk was the associate superintendent for student achievement and leadership with the Douglas County School System in Georgia.
“The Danville Public School Board welcomes Dr. Magouyrk to Danville Public Schools and to our community,” School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs said in a statement released following the meeting. “We are thrilled to partner with someone with her level of experience and expertise during this transition.”
The need for a new superintendent stems from Stanley Jones’ resignation from the position on June 11. His last day with the district was June 30, and he was announced the next day as the associate superintendent for instruction at Stafford County Public Schools in Northern Virginia.
Robin Owens, the current director of student support services in Danville Public Schools, served as superintendent designee in the first few days of July before an interim could be named.
She expressed her gratitude during Thursday’s meeting for being trusted with the role for a short time, and she said she is encouraged by the progress the district is making toward finding a new leader and determining a reopening plan for the fall.
“I strongly believe that Danville Public Schools is unstoppable and that we have a unified team that is working for the betterment of our school division and our city,” Owens said. “At this point, every decision that’s being made for the reopening, safety is at the forefront, and we want to make sure that all of our students have access to quality teaching and learning.”
Cotton reports for the Register & Bee
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.