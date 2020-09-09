Danville Public Schools offers profile of superintendent applicants

Danville Public Schools released on Wednesday a profile of the 18 applicants for the division’s superintendent position.

The district is working closely with the Virginia School Boards Association to find a new leader for the city's school system following the resignation of Stanley Jones on June 30.

The school board has held a public meeting and asked for community feedback regarding the next superintendent’s qualifications to share with the state association. The board offered its own qualifications with the state group as well. Applications were due in August.

Of the applicant pool, nine are either current or former superintendents. Three others have experience as an assistant/associate/deputy superintendent, two are listed as central office administrators and one has experience as a principal or building-level administrator. The experience for the three remaining candidates is listed as “other.”

Ten of the applicants are men, and eight are women. Eight of the applicants are from Virginia, and three others applied from North Carolina. The district also received one application each from Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.