Danville records another COVID-19 death as average daily cases increase

In the first few days of October, Danville has recorded four deaths from COVID-19 as the average daily caseload slowly rises.

The latest fatality came in Tuesday morning's update from the Virginia Department of Health.

Officials do not disclose details of individual deaths aside from general demographic data online. In the latest fatality, the Danville resident was 60-69 years old. It's also not clear when the death occurred. The health department must wait for the death certificate to arrive before entering into an online database that's updated daily by about 10 a.m. based on results as of 5 p.m. the previous day.

Both deaths and cases are assigned to a person's official place of residence.

Outbreaks are still in progress at three long-term care facilities in Danville, online data show. The number of individuals infected has not changed in recent days, but the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force added another death at Roman Eagle Memorial Home in Danville for a total of eight. At Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, the site reports 11 fatalities, but the facility administrator has previously confirmed 14.

Another outbreak at Brookdale Danville Piedmont lists no deaths.