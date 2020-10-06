Danville records another COVID-19 death as average daily cases increase

In the first few days of October, Danville has recorded four deaths from COVID-19 as the average daily caseload slowly rises.
The latest fatality came in Tuesday morning's update from the Virginia Department of Health.
Officials do not disclose details of individual deaths aside from general demographic data online. In the latest fatality, the Danville resident was 60-69 years old. It's also not clear when the death occurred. The health department must wait for the death certificate to arrive before entering into an online database that's updated daily by about 10 a.m. based on results as of 5 p.m. the previous day.
Both deaths and cases are assigned to a person's official place of residence.
Outbreaks are still in progress at three long-term care facilities in Danville, online data show. The number of individuals infected has not changed in recent days, but the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force added another death at Roman Eagle Memorial Home in Danville for a total of eight. At Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, the site reports 11 fatalities, but the facility administrator has previously confirmed 14.
Another outbreak at Brookdale Danville Piedmont lists no deaths.
As of Tuesday morning, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health district had recorded 2,048 total cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus. There are 1,087 infections in the county and 961 in Danville.
It's not clear if the city caseload includes nearly 50 Danville City Jail inmates who have tested positive in an outbreak there. Jail officials planned to test all 255 inmates on Tuesday and eventually test all workers.
The health department's outbreak data has not changed since late September and only lists one outbreak at a correctional facility. That outbreak was at Chatham's Green Rock Correctional Facility this summer that infected 96 inmates.
After declining through late September to 13, the average number of daily new cases has risen to 22 in the local health district. That mirrors another increase in the percent positive rate from 4.4% to 9.5%. The figure is a key metric that calculates the number of positive results against the number of overall tests administered. A lower number signals better control over the coronavirus in a community.
Statewide there were 153,182 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning and 3,291 deaths from the illness.
