Danville records another COVID-19 death as trends point to more cases coming

The COVID-19 death toll in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District climbed again Monday morning.

A Danville woman in her 80s was one of six deaths listed by the Virginia Department of Health in its daily dashboard updated.

Beyond general demographic data, little else is know when someone dies from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The health department doesn't comment on individual deaths and it's never clear when the death actually occurred. Workers must wait to receive a death certificate before entering the data online.

Deaths are assigned to a person's official place of residence.

In all, 47 Danville residents and 17 from Pittsylvania County have died from COVID-19. Of those 64, the majority were people 80 or older.

Following a bump last week to 28, the average daily caseload in Danville and Pittsylvania County is down to about 20. On Monday, a dozen new cases were added between both localities.

Trends