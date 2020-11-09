Danville records another COVID-19 death as trends point to more cases coming

The COVID-19 death toll in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District climbed again Monday morning.
A Danville woman in her 80s was one of six deaths listed by the Virginia Department of Health in its daily dashboard updated.
Beyond general demographic data, little else is know when someone dies from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The health department doesn't comment on individual deaths and it's never clear when the death actually occurred. Workers must wait to receive a death certificate before entering the data online.
Deaths are assigned to a person's official place of residence.
In all, 47 Danville residents and 17 from Pittsylvania County have died from COVID-19. Of those 64, the majority were people 80 or older.
Following a bump last week to 28, the average daily caseload in Danville and Pittsylvania County is down to about 20. On Monday, a dozen new cases were added between both localities.
Snapshot of cases
|Locality
|Cases
|Dealth
|Danville
|1,340
|47
|Pittsylvania County
|1,445
|17
|Halifax County
|635
|8
|Mecklenburg County
|932
|35
|Henry County
|1,495
|35
|Martinsville
|518
|24
|Virginia
|193,477
|3,713
Trends
The latest COVID-19 report from the University of Virginia shows cases have plateaued in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, but areas to the east, west and north are experiencing slow growth. UVa uses multiple levels to describe a surge situation. Slow growth is defined as an increase in cases that isn't sharp enough to be considered a surge. When an area reaches a plateau, it means there's little movement up or down, instead cases are continuing to grow on a steady course.
"National and state trends are concerning as we enter the holiday season, heralding colder weather and increased travel," researchers wrote in Friday's report.
Looking to the future, UVa predicts cases may peak in Virginia in mid-January. At that time, the commonwealth could see about 17,000 weekly reports of COVID-19 cases. By comparison, slightly more than 11,000 cases were recorded in the last week throughout the state. A higher January surge would bring about 28,000 cases, UVa forecasts.
Researchers repeatedly stress the predictions in the weekly reports are based on current trends and shouldn't be viewed as an indication of what will happen. Behavior is the biggest factor that can drive change, they say.
Other risk factors for growing cases include colder weather trends, holiday get togethers and a national surge in cases.
National impact
Nationally, the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases is close 100,000, a figure almost unimaginable a few months ago.
Spikes in infections in surrounding states are also worrying state health officials. Kentucky and Tennessee are both in surge trajectories, according to UVa, meaning cases have doubled based on a 100,000-population scale. West Virginia is experiencing slow growth.
Other state, like Virginia, are plateauing with high caseloads. However, mere statewide numbers don't always paint a proper picture of the situation.
"Low weekly case counts in more populous parts of the state are overshadowing burgeoning cases in Southwest Virginia, including high incidence in Appalachia and in the Roanoke Valley," researchers wrote in the report.
Increased travel often pairs with holiday traditions, so those higher cases in other states may be a threat to Virginia.
"It is essential that Virginians take steps now to prevent a larger surge," researchers said.
They noted people ages 18 to 29 can be a major source of the spread.
"It is essential that all Virginians do their part to stop the spread by practicing basic prevention and following the guidance in the Forward Virginia plan," researched noted at the end of the report. "Virginia's health is in your hands."
