Danville records third COVID-19 death as cases continue to climb

Health department officials previously attributed the spike to people returning from vacation and community spread in general.

Personnel at the Virginia Department of Health were not available Monday to comment on the most recent death.

However, online data shows of the five total deaths in the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District, four were women. The age breakdowns are: two people 80 and over, one person was 70-79, one was 60-69 and another was 40-49.

All five local deaths are confirmed.

In other local coronavirus updates, the number of cases at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 2344 Riverside Drive, has increased from 10 to 12 since last Wednesday, according to online VDH data.

However, according to an email sent on Monday to residents’ families that was later obtained by the Register & Bee, the facility learned over the weekend of two more employees and four additional residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the facility’s total to seven employees and 14 residents who have tested positive, according to the email.