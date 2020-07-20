Danville records third COVID-19 death as cases continue to climb

The Virginia Department of Health reported on Monday the third death due to the coronavirus in Danville, the latest sign of the locality struggling to prevent the spread of the infectious respiratory disease.
As of Saturday, there were 373 total cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, a figure that included 101 new cases in just one week.
As a result, the local district was highlighted as a surge area by the health department’s weekly update at the end of last week, a distinction that matches eight others in similarly problematic regions around the Hampton Roads area and the Thomas Jefferson district in the Charlottesville area.
By Monday, there were 196 total cases reported in Danville and 232 others in Pittsylvania County. Of the 428 total cases Monday, two are considered probable. The health department defines those as someone who's showing the signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who tested positive.
July, in particular, has been a troublesome month for the region.
The VDH reported six new cases in Danville on July 5, the most new cases in one day in the city since the pandemic began. Danville has since matched or exceeded six new cases on seven separate days since then, with a high-water mark of 22 new cases on July 12. Pittsylvania County has had nine days in July with seven or more new reported cases.
Health department officials previously attributed the spike to people returning from vacation and community spread in general.
Personnel at the Virginia Department of Health were not available Monday to comment on the most recent death.
However, online data shows of the five total deaths in the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District, four were women. The age breakdowns are: two people 80 and over, one person was 70-79, one was 60-69 and another was 40-49.
All five local deaths are confirmed.
In other local coronavirus updates, the number of cases at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 2344 Riverside Drive, has increased from 10 to 12 since last Wednesday, according to online VDH data.
However, according to an email sent on Monday to residents’ families that was later obtained by the Register & Bee, the facility learned over the weekend of two more employees and four additional residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the facility’s total to seven employees and 14 residents who have tested positive, according to the email.
The message goes on to say that all seven of those employees are recovering at home until they have been cleared to return to work by the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Of the 14 residents, two are currently hospitalized while the remaining 12 remain in the center “receiving care under isolation precautions,” according to the email
The email, signed at the bottom by Administrator Adam Wiley, pledges that the center’s staff will “promptly notify” families of any other updates.
Wiley did not return a message Monday seeking comment.
Virginia logged 78,375 cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, an increase of 945 from the previous day. Those figures also include probable cases.
There are 2,031 deaths in the state.
Cotton reports for the Danville Register & Bee.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.